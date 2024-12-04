Skip to main content
Home
Zeitschriften
Zeitungen
Podcast
Gesundheitspolitik
Praxis
Allerlei
Jobs
Fachgebiete
Allgemeinmedizin Anästhesiologie & Intensivmedizin Apotheke Augenheilkunde Chirurgie Dermatologie Gynäkologie und Geburtshilfe HNO Innere Medizin Kinder & Jugendheilkunde Neurologie & Psychiatrie Orthopädie & Unfallchirurgie Pflege Urologie Zahnmedizin
Subfächer Innere Medizin
Diabetologie Gastroenterologie Infektiologie Kardiologie Onkologie und Hämatologie Pneumologie Rheumatologie
Fortbildungen
Überblick Fortbildungen DFP-Literaturstudium-Artikel DFP-Webcast Fortbildungen DFP-Podcasts
Erweiterte Suche
Anmelden
nach oben
European Surgery

03.12.2024 | original article

Robotic TAPP vs. endoscopic TEP for inguinal hernia repair: a register-based analysis of 129 consecutive robotic operations

verfasst von: Dr. med. Robert C. Bauer, MD, Dietmar Eucker, MD, Raffaele Galli, MD, Bernd Schenkluhn, MD, Robert Rosenberg, MD, Sebastian H. Lamm, MD

Erschienen in: European Surgery

Einloggen, um Zugang zu erhalten

Summary

Background

Robotic procedures are increasingly being used in minimally invasive hernia surgery. A robotic program was initiated at our institution in 2018 and, consequently, robotic transabdominal preperitoneal repair (rTAPP) was offered to patients with inguinal hernias as an alternative to endoscopic totally extraperitoneal repair (TEP). We present short-term and 1‑year follow-up results for patients undergoing rTAPP compared to TEP for inguinal hernia repair.

Methods

Patients undergoing rTAPP or TEP operations were prospectively entered into the Herniamed registry. DaVinci robotic systems (Intuitive Surgical, Sunnyvale, CA, USA) were used for rTAPP. Macroporous nonabsorbable mesh was implanted in all operations. Perioperative parameters and follow-up data were recorded according to the standards of the Herniamed registry.

Results

From July 2017 until December 2021, 129 rTAPP and 571 TEP operations were entered into the database. Bilateral surgery was performed in 60 rTAPP operations vs. 206 TEP operations (p = 0.035). Operation time was significantly longer in rTAPP as compared to TEP, both for unilateral and bilateral hernias. Intra- and postoperative complication rates were low for both rTAPP and TEP, without significant differences. One-year follow-up was completed in 62 patients with unilateral rTAPP, 46 patients with bilateral rTAPP, 327 patients with unilateral TEP, and 180 patients with bilateral TEP. The recurrence rate after 1 year was 0% for unilateral rTAPP, 2.2% for bilateral rTAPP, 0.9% for unilateral TEP, and 2.8% for bilateral TEP.

Conclusion

Robotic TAPP is safe, and follow-up data after 1 year showed comparable results between the rTAPP and TEP techniques at our institution.
Literatur
1.
2.
3.
Lichtenstein IL, Shulman AG. Ambulatory outpatient hernia surgery. Including a new concept, introducing tension-free repair. Int Surg. 1986;71(1):1–4.PubMed
4.
Arregui ME, Davis CJ, Yucel O, Nagan RF. Laparoscopic mesh repair of inguinal hernia using a preperitoneal approach: a preliminary report. Surg Laparosc Endosc. 1992;2(1):53–8.PubMed
5.
6.
7.
8.
9.
10.
11.
12.
13.
14.
15.
16.
17.
Kudsi OY, McCarty JC, Paluvoi N, Mabardy AS. Transition from laparoscopic totally extraperitoneal inguinal hernia repair to robotic transabdominal preperitoneal inguinal hernia repair: a retrospective review of a single surgeon’s experience. World J Surg. 2017;41(9):2251–7. https://​doi.​org/​10.​1007/​s00268-017-3998-3.CrossRefPubMed
18.
19.
20.
21.
22.
23.
Metadaten
Titel
Robotic TAPP vs. endoscopic TEP for inguinal hernia repair: a register-based analysis of 129 consecutive robotic operations
verfasst von
Dr. med. Robert C. Bauer, MD
Dietmar Eucker, MD
Raffaele Galli, MD
Bernd Schenkluhn, MD
Robert Rosenberg, MD
Sebastian H. Lamm, MD
Publikationsdatum
03.12.2024
Verlag
Springer Vienna
Erschienen in
European Surgery
Print ISSN: 1682-8631
Elektronische ISSN: 1682-4016
DOI
https://doi.org/10.1007/s10353-024-00846-x