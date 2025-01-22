Skip to main content
European Surgery

21.01.2025 | case report

End-stage achalasia presenting as acute respiratory failure: a case report and review of the literature

verfasst von: Anja Žugić, Ognjan M. Skrobić, Nenad Ivanović, Slobodan Rašić, Sanja Jovanović, Jelena Janković, Aleksandra Đurić-Stefanović, Aleksandar P. Simić

Erschienen in: European Surgery

Einloggen, um Zugang zu erhalten

Summary

Background

Achalasia is a primary esophageal motility disorder, predominantly presenting with dysphagia. With disease progression, the esophagus becomes tortuous and dilated, resulting in a condition known as “megaesophagus.” Tracheal compression with acute respiratory failure due to esophageal dilation is a rare but potentially fatal complication of achalasia.

Case report

A 52-year-old male patient presented with acute respiratory failure and a history of prior dysphagia, regurgitation, and pneumonia. Further diagnostic tests revealed an extremely dilated esophagus compressing the trachea and lung parenchyma.

Results

Laparoscopic Heller myotomy and fundoplication were performed, which alleviated the patient’s symptoms.

Conclusion

Early recognition of this condition is crucial for patient survival, as is initial decompression of the dilated esophagus, relieving the patient of acute, life-threating symptoms.
