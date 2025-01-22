End-stage achalasia presenting as acute respiratory failure: a case report and review of the literature

Summary

Background Achalasia is a primary esophageal motility disorder, predominantly presenting with dysphagia. With disease progression, the esophagus becomes tortuous and dilated, resulting in a condition known as “megaesophagus.” Tracheal compression with acute respiratory failure due to esophageal dilation is a rare but potentially fatal complication of achalasia.

Case report A 52-year-old male patient presented with acute respiratory failure and a history of prior dysphagia, regurgitation, and pneumonia. Further diagnostic tests revealed an extremely dilated esophagus compressing the trachea and lung parenchyma.

Results Laparoscopic Heller myotomy and fundoplication were performed, which alleviated the patient’s symptoms.