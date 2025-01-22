Anzeige
21.01.2025 | case report
End-stage achalasia presenting as acute respiratory failure: a case report and review of the literature
Summary
Background
Achalasia is a primary esophageal motility disorder, predominantly presenting with dysphagia. With disease progression, the esophagus becomes tortuous and dilated, resulting in a condition known as “megaesophagus.” Tracheal compression with acute respiratory failure due to esophageal dilation is a rare but potentially fatal complication of achalasia.
Case report
A 52-year-old male patient presented with acute respiratory failure and a history of prior dysphagia, regurgitation, and pneumonia. Further diagnostic tests revealed an extremely dilated esophagus compressing the trachea and lung parenchyma.
Results
Laparoscopic Heller myotomy and fundoplication were performed, which alleviated the patient’s symptoms.
Conclusion
Early recognition of this condition is crucial for patient survival, as is initial decompression of the dilated esophagus, relieving the patient of acute, life-threating symptoms.