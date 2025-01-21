Dancing with medusae—umbilical and ventral hernia repair in patients with cirrhosis

Summary

Background Caput medusae, a sign of advanced liver cirrhosis and severe portal hypertension, can present a major surgical challenge when associated with a complicated umbilical or ventral hernia due to large-volume ascites requiring surgery.

Methods This paper describes the author’s technique of complex abdominal wall reconstruction (CAWR) using biologic mesh and reviews the literature of umbilical and ventral hernia repair in patients with cirrhosis and advanced liver disease.