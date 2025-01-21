Skip to main content
Home
Zeitschriften
Zeitungen
Podcast
Gesundheitspolitik
Praxis
Allerlei
Jobs
Fachgebiete
Allgemeinmedizin Anästhesiologie & Intensivmedizin Apotheke Augenheilkunde Chirurgie Dermatologie Gynäkologie und Geburtshilfe HNO Innere Medizin Kinder & Jugendheilkunde Neurologie & Psychiatrie Orthopädie & Unfallchirurgie Pflege Urologie Zahnmedizin
Subfächer Innere Medizin
Diabetologie Gastroenterologie Infektiologie Kardiologie Onkologie und Hämatologie Pneumologie Rheumatologie
Fortbildungen
Überblick Fortbildungen DFP-Literaturstudium-Artikel DFP-Webcast Fortbildungen DFP-Podcasts
Erweiterte Suche
Anmelden
nach oben
European Surgery

20.01.2025 | review

Dancing with medusae—umbilical and ventral hernia repair in patients with cirrhosis

verfasst von: Rifat Latifi, MD FACS FICS FKCS

Erschienen in: European Surgery

Einloggen, um Zugang zu erhalten

Summary

Background

Caput medusae, a sign of advanced liver cirrhosis and severe portal hypertension, can present a major surgical challenge when associated with a complicated umbilical or ventral hernia due to large-volume ascites requiring surgery.

Methods

This paper describes the author’s technique of complex abdominal wall reconstruction (CAWR) using biologic mesh and reviews the literature of umbilical and ventral hernia repair in patients with cirrhosis and advanced liver disease.

Conclusion

The presence of caput medusae and large-volume ascites should not deter surgeons from performing hernia repair with mesh. Early elective repair of umbilical or ventral hernias in patients with cirrhosis is recommended, and primary repair without mesh should be avoided.
Literatur
1.
2.
3.
4.
Latifi R, Samson DJ, Smiley A, Okumura K, Veillette GR, Wolf DC, Nishida S. Complex abdominal wall reconstruction with biologic mesh for ventral/umbilical hernias in patients with cirrhosis: technique and outcomes. Surg Technol Int. 2023;42:sti42/1674.PubMed
5.
6.
Metadaten
Titel
Dancing with medusae—umbilical and ventral hernia repair in patients with cirrhosis
verfasst von
Rifat Latifi, MD FACS FICS FKCS
Publikationsdatum
20.01.2025
Verlag
Springer Vienna
Erschienen in
European Surgery
Print ISSN: 1682-8631
Elektronische ISSN: 1682-4016
DOI
https://doi.org/10.1007/s10353-024-00853-y