Skip to main content
Home
Zeitschriften
Zeitungen
Podcast
Gesundheitspolitik
Praxis
Allerlei
Jobs
Fachgebiete
Allgemeinmedizin Anästhesiologie & Intensivmedizin Apotheke Augenheilkunde Chirurgie Dermatologie Gynäkologie und Geburtshilfe HNO Innere Medizin Kinder & Jugendheilkunde Neurologie & Psychiatrie Orthopädie & Unfallchirurgie Pflege Urologie Zahnmedizin
Subfächer Innere Medizin
Diabetologie Gastroenterologie Infektiologie Kardiologie Onkologie und Hämatologie Pneumologie Rheumatologie
Fortbildungen
Überblick Fortbildungen DFP-Literaturstudium-Artikel DFP-Webcast Fortbildungen DFP-Podcasts
Erweiterte Suche
Anmelden
nach oben
European Surgery

07.02.2025 | review

Gastroesophageal reflux disease following sleeve gastrectomy: an overview and practical guide

verfasst von: Mohamed Ben Amar, Aymen Trigui, Mohammad Saad Saumtally, Abderrahmen Masmoudi, Mohamed Ali Chaouch, Amine Chaabouni, Rahma Daoud, Bart Smet, Gerhard Prager, Mohammad Kermansaravi

Erschienen in: European Surgery

Einloggen, um Zugang zu erhalten

Summary

Background

Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) is a frequent complication following Sleeve Gastrectomy (SG). This study reviews the incidence, pathophysiology, and management of GERD after SG.

Methods

A comprehensive electronic literature review spanning 2004 to 2023 was conducted, encompassing PubMed, Scopus, and the Cochrane Library databases.

Results

The prevalence of GERD is high in obese patients (40–70%) due to increased intra-abdominal pressure. Routine upper gastrointestinal endoscopy is recommended because of the high incidence of findings, even in asymptomatic patients. Studies indicate that concomitant hiatal hernia repair during SG can reduce GERD symptoms. However, conflicting results persist regarding the efficacy of various surgical techniques. Following SG, GERD improvement is often reported in the short term. However mid- and long-term results tend to show an increase in the prevalence of GERD. There is insufficient evidence to confirm a direct relationship between SG and esophageal adenocarcinoma. In the case of de novo GERD after SG, initial treatment includes lifestyle modifications and acid-reducing medications. Conversion to Roux-en‑Y gastric bypass (RYGB) is effective for managing refractory GERD and Barrett’s esophagus, with remission rates of up to 80%.

Conclusion

The study highlights the importance of preoperative assessment, tailored surgical approaches, and long-term postoperative monitoring to effectively manage and mitigate GERD in SG patients.
Literatur
1.
Ati JE, Traissac P, Delpeuch F, Aounallah-Skhiri H, Béji C, Eymard-Duvernay S, et al. Gender Obesity Inequities Are Huge but Differ Greatly According to Environment and Socio-Economics in a North African Setting: A National Cross-Sectional Study in Tunisia. Plos One. 2012;7:e48153.PubMedPubMedCentralCrossRef
2.
Angrisani L, Santonicola A, Iovino P, Ramos A, Shikora S, Kow L. Bariatric Surgery Survey 2018: Similarities and Disparities Among the 5 IFSO Chapters. OBES SURG. 2021;31:1937–48.PubMedPubMedCentralCrossRef
3.
King K, Sudan R, Bardaro S, Soriano I, Petrick AT, Daly SC, et al. Assessment and management of gastroesophageal reflux disease following bariatric surgery. Surg Obes Relat Dis. 2021;17:1919–25.PubMedCrossRef
4.
Nadaleto BF, Herbella FAM, Patti MG. Gastroesophageal reflux disease in the obese: Pathophysiology and treatment. Surgery. 2016;159:475–86.PubMedCrossRef
5.
Nilsson M, Johnsen R, Ye W, Hveem K, Lagergren J. Obesity and estrogen as risk factors for gastroesophageal reflux symptoms. JAMA. 2003;290:66–72.PubMedCrossRef
6.
Chaabane BN, Jeridi N, El Salem BK, Hellara O, Loghmari H, Melki W, et al. Prevalence of gastroesophageal reflux in a Tunisian primary care population determined by patient interview. Dis Esophagus. 2012;25:4–9.PubMedCrossRef
7.
Borbély Y, Schaffner E, Zimmermann L, Huguenin M, Plitzko G, Nett P, et al. De novo gastroesophageal reflux disease after sleeve gastrectomy: role of preoperative silent reflux. Surg Endosc. 2019;33:789–93.PubMedCrossRef
8.
Assalia A, Gagner M, Nedelcu M, Ramos AC, Nocca D. Gastroesophageal Reflux and Laparoscopic Sleeve Gastrectomy: Results of the First International Consensus Conference. OBES SURG. 2020;30:3695–705.PubMedCrossRef
9.
Brown WA, Shah JHY, Balalis G, Bashir A, Ramos A, Kow L, et al. IFSO Position Statement on the Role of Esophago-Gastro-Duodenal Endoscopy Prior to and after Bariatric and Metabolic Surgery Procedures. OBES SURG. 2020;30:3135–53.PubMedCrossRef
10.
Kavanagh R, Smith J, Bashir U, Jones D, Avgenakis E, Nau P. Optimizing bariatric surgery outcomes: a novel preoperative protocol in a bariatric population with gastroesophageal reflux disease. Surg Endosc. 2020;34:1812–8.PubMedCrossRef
11.
Endo Y, Ohta M, Tada K, Saga K, Takayama H, Hirashita T, et al. Clinical significance of upper gastrointestinal endoscopy before laparoscopic bariatric procedures in Japanese patients. Surg Today. 2019;49:27–31.PubMedCrossRef
12.
Saarinen T, Kettunen U, Pietiläinen KH, Juuti A. Is preoperative gastroscopy necessary before sleeve gastrectomy and Roux-en‑Y gastric bypass? Surg Obes Relat Dis. 2018;14:757–62.PubMedCrossRef
13.
Chang VC, Pan P, Shah SK, Srinivasan A, Haberl E, Wan C, et al. Routine preoperative endoscopy in patients undergoing bariatric surgery. Surg Obes Relat Dis. 2020;16:745–50.PubMedCrossRef
14.
ASGE Standards of Practice Committee, Evans JA, Muthusamy VR, Acosta RD, Bruining DH, Chandrasekhara V, et al. The role of endoscopy in the bariatric surgery patient. Surg Obes Relat Dis. 2015;11:507–17.CrossRef
15.
Mahawar KK, Omar I, Singhal R, Aggarwal S, Allouch MI, Alsabah SK, et al. The first modified Delphi consensus statement on sleeve gastrectomy. Surg Endosc. 2021;35:7027–33.PubMedCrossRef
16.
Chen W, Feng J, Wang C, Wang Y, Yang W, Dong Z, et al. Effect of Concomitant Laparoscopic Sleeve Gastrectomy and Hiatal Hernia Repair on Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease in Patients with Obesity: a Systematic Review and Meta-analysis. OBES SURG. 2021;31:3905–18.PubMedCrossRef
17.
Santonicola A, Angrisani L, Cutolo P, Formisano G, Iovino P. The effect of laparoscopic sleeve gastrectomy with or without hiatal hernia repair on gastroesophageal reflux disease in obese patients. Surg Obes Relat Dis. 2014;10:250–5.PubMedCrossRef
18.
Samakar K, McKenzie TJ, Tavakkoli A, Vernon AH, Robinson MK, Shikora SA. The Effect of Laparoscopic Sleeve Gastrectomy with Concomitant Hiatal Hernia Repair on Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease in the Morbidly Obese. OBES SURG. 2016;26:61–6.PubMedCrossRef
19.
Dakour Aridi H, Asali M, Fouani T, Alami RS, Safadi BY. Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease After Laparoscopic Sleeve Gastrectomy with Concomitant Hiatal Hernia Repair: an Unresolved Question. OBES SURG. 2017;27:2898–904.PubMedCrossRef
20.
Memon MA, Memon B, Yunus RM, Khan S. Suture Cruroplasty Versus Prosthetic Hiatal Herniorrhaphy for Large Hiatal Hernia: A Meta-analysis and Systematic Review of Randomized Controlled Trials. Ann Surg. 2016;263:258–66.PubMedCrossRef
21.
Skalli EM, Parmar CD. Necrosis of the Nissen-Sleeve Gastrectomy (N-SG) Wrap. OBES SURG. 2020;30:4174–5.PubMedCrossRef
22.
Lasnibat JP, Braghetto I, Gutierrez L, Sanchez F. Sleeve Gastrectomy And Fundoplication as Single Procedure in Patients with Obesity And Gastroesophageal Reflux. Arq Bras Cir Dig. 2017;30:216–21.PubMedPubMedCentralCrossRef
23.
Daes J, Jimenez ME, Said N, Dennis R. Improvement of gastroesophageal reflux symptoms after standardized laparoscopic sleeve gastrectomy. OBES SURG. 2014;24:536–40.PubMedCrossRef
24.
Noel P, Nedelcu M, Eddbali I, Manos T, Gagner M. What are the long-term results 8 years after sleeve gastrectomy? Surg Obes Relat Dis. 2017;13:1110–5.PubMedCrossRef
25.
Kowalewski PK, Olszewski R, Walędziak MS, Janik MR, Kwiatkowski A, Gałązka-Świderek N, et al. Long-Term Outcomes of Laparoscopic Sleeve Gastrectomy—a Single-Center, Retrospective Study. OBES SURG. 2018;28:130–4.PubMedCrossRef
26.
Mandeville Y, Van Looveren R, Vancoillie P‑J, Verbeke X, Vandendriessche K, Vuylsteke P, et al. Moderating the Enthusiasm of Sleeve Gastrectomy: Up to Fifty Percent of Reflux Symptoms After Ten Years in a Consecutive Series of One Hundred Laparoscopic Sleeve Gastrectomies. OBES SURG. 2017;27:1797–803.PubMedCrossRef
27.
Sarela AI, Dexter SPL, O’Kane M, Menon A, McMahon MJ. Long-term follow-up after laparoscopic sleeve gastrectomy: 8‑9-year results. Surg Obes Relat Dis. 2012;8:679–84.PubMedCrossRef
28.
Gissey LC, Mariolo JRC, Genco A, Troisi A, Basso N, Casella G. 10-year follow-up after laparoscopic sleeve gastrectomy: Outcomes in a monocentric series. Surg Obes Relat Dis. 2018;14:1480–7.CrossRef
29.
Chang D‑M, Lee W‑J, Chen J‑C, Ser K‑H, Tsai P‑L, Lee Y‑C. Thirteen-Year Experience of Laparoscopic Sleeve Gastrectomy: Surgical Risk, Weight Loss, and Revision Procedures. OBES SURG. 2018;28:2991–7.PubMedCrossRef
30.
Csendes A, Orellana O, Martínez G, Burgos AM, Figueroa M, Lanzarini E. Clinical, Endoscopic, and Histologic Findings at the Distal Esophagus and Stomach Before and Late (10.5 Years) After Laparoscopic Sleeve Gastrectomy: Results of a Prospective Study with 93 % Follow-Up. OBES SURG. 2019;29:3809–17.PubMedCrossRef
31.
Felsenreich DM, Ladinig LM, Beckerhinn P, Sperker C, Schwameis K, Krebs M, et al. Update: 10 Years of Sleeve Gastrectomy-the First 103 Patients. OBES SURG. 2018;28:3586–94.PubMedCrossRef
32.
Arman GA, Himpens J, Dhaenens J, Ballet T, Vilallonga R, Long-term LG. (11+years) outcomes in weight, patient satisfaction, comorbidities, and gastroesophageal reflux treatment after laparoscopic sleeve gastrectomy. Surg Obes Relat Dis. 2016;12:1778–86.PubMedCrossRef
33.
Musella M, Berardi G, Velotti N, Schiavone V, Vitiello A. Ten-Year Results of Laparoscopic Sleeve Gastrectomy: Retrospective Matched Comparison with Laparoscopic Adjustable Gastric Banding—Is There a Significant Difference in Long Term? OBES SURG. 2021;31:5267.PubMedPubMedCentralCrossRef
34.
Felsenreich DM, Artemiou E, Steinlechner K, Vock N, Jedamzik J, Eichelter J, et al. Fifteen Years After Sleeve Gastrectomy: Weight Loss, Remission of Associated Medical Problems, Quality of Life, and Conversions to Roux-en‑Y Gastric Bypass-Long-Term Follow-Up in a Multicenter Study. OBES SURG. 2021;31:3453–61.PubMedPubMedCentralCrossRef
35.
Benvenga R, Roussel J, Cohen R, Bouchoucha M, Bendacha Y, Catheline J‑M. Long-term endoscopic follow-up after sleeve gastrectomy. J Visc Surg. 2022;159:39–42.PubMedCrossRef
36.
Fiorani C, Coles SR, Kulendran M, McGlone ER, Reddy M, Khan OA. Long-Term Quality of Life Outcomes After Laparoscopic Sleeve Gastrectomy and Roux-en‑Y Gastric Bypass—a Comparative Study. OBES SURG. 2021;31:1376–80.PubMedCrossRef
37.
Lim CH, Lee PC, Lim E, Tan J, Chan WH, Tan HC, et al. Correlation Between Symptomatic Gastro-Esophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Erosive Esophagitis (EE) Post-vertical Sleeve Gastrectomy (VSG). OBES SURG. 2019;29:207–14.PubMedCrossRef
38.
Elzouki A‑N, Waheed M‑A, Suwileh S, Elzouki I, Swehli H, Alhitmi M, et al. Evolution of gastroesophageal reflux disease symptoms after bariatric surgery: A dose-response meta-analysis. Surg Open Sci. 2022;7:46–51.PubMedCrossRef
39.
Chen W, Wang Y, Zhu J, Wang C, Dong Z. Esophagogastric Cancer After Sleeve Gastrectomy: A Systematic Review of Case Reports. Cancer Manag Res. 2021;13:3327.PubMedPubMedCentralCrossRef
40.
Genco A, Soricelli E, Casella G, Maselli R, Castagneto-Gissey L, Di Lorenzo N, et al. Gastroesophageal reflux disease and Barrett’s esophagus after laparoscopic sleeve gastrectomy: a possible, underestimated long-term complication. Surg Obes Relat Dis. 2017;13:568–74.PubMedCrossRef
41.
Soricelli E, Casella G, Baglio G, Maselli R, Ernesti I, Genco A. Lack of correlation between gastroesophageal reflux disease symptoms and esophageal lesions after sleeve gastrectomy. Surg Obes Relat Dis. 2018;14:751–6.PubMedCrossRef
42.
Sebastianelli L, Benois M, Vanbiervliet G, Bailly L, Robert M, Turrin N, et al. Systematic Endoscopy 5 Years After Sleeve Gastrectomy Results in a High Rate of Barrett’s Esophagus: Results of a Multicenter Study. OBES SURG. 2019;29:1462–9.PubMedCrossRef
43.
Felsenreich DM, Kefurt R, Schermann M, Beckerhinn P, Kristo I, Krebs M, et al. Reflux, Sleeve Dilation, and Barrett’s Esophagus after Laparoscopic Sleeve Gastrectomy: Long-Term Follow-Up. OBES SURG. 2017;27:3092–101.PubMedCrossRef
44.
Qumseya BJ, Qumsiyeh Y, Ponniah SA, Estores D, Yang D, Johnson-Mann CN, et al. Barrett’s esophagus after sleeve gastrectomy: a systematic review and meta-analysis. Gastrointest Endosc. 2021;93:343–352:e2.
45.
Kermansaravi M, Amr B, Kabir A, Zare A, Tabaeian SP, Eghbali F, et al. Endoscopic Evaluation of De Novo Esophagitis and Barrett’s Esophagus, 5 Years After Sleeve Gastrectomy. OBES SURG. 2023;33:256–62.PubMedCrossRef
46.
47.
Peng B‑Q, Zhang G‑X, Chen G, Cheng Z, Hu J‑K, Du X. Gastroesophageal reflux disease complicating laparoscopic sleeve gastrectomy: current knowledge and surgical therapies. Surg Obes Relat Dis. 2020;16:1145–55.PubMedCrossRef
48.
English WJ, DeMaria EJ, Hutter MM, Kothari SN, Mattar SG, Brethauer SA, et al. American Society for Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery 2018 estimate of metabolic and bariatric procedures performed in the United States. Surg Obes Relat Dis. 2020;16:457–63.PubMedCrossRef
49.
Felsenreich DM, Langer FB, Bichler C, Eilenberg M, Jedamzik J, Kristo I, et al. Roux-en‑Y Gastric Bypass as a Treatment for Barrett’s Esophagus after Sleeve Gastrectomy. OBES SURG. 2020;30:1273–9.PubMedCrossRef
50.
Braghetto I, Korn O, Csendes A, Gutiérrez L, Valladares H, Chacon M. Laparoscopic treatment of obese patients with gastroesophageal reflux disease and Barrett’s esophagus: a prospective study. OBES SURG. 2012;22:764–72.PubMedCrossRef
51.
Kermansaravi M, Parmar C, Chiappetta S, Shikora S, Aminian A, Abbas SI, et al. Best practice approach for redo-surgeries after sleeve gastrectomy, an expert’s modified Delphi consensus. Surg Endosc. 2023;37:1617–28.PubMedCrossRef
Metadaten
Titel
Gastroesophageal reflux disease following sleeve gastrectomy: an overview and practical guide
verfasst von
Mohamed Ben Amar
Aymen Trigui
Mohammad Saad Saumtally
Abderrahmen Masmoudi
Mohamed Ali Chaouch
Amine Chaabouni
Rahma Daoud
Bart Smet
Gerhard Prager
Mohammad Kermansaravi
Publikationsdatum
07.02.2025
Verlag
Springer Vienna
Erschienen in
European Surgery
Print ISSN: 1682-8631
Elektronische ISSN: 1682-4016
DOI
https://doi.org/10.1007/s10353-024-00855-w