 Skip to main content
Registrieren
Springer Medizin Österreich
SUCHE
MENÜ 1 2 3 4
main-content
nach oben

Tipp

Weitere Artikel dieser Ausgabe durch Wischen aufrufen

01.04.2022 | short review

Renal cell carcinoma—presentation highlights from the ESMO Congress 2021

Autoren: MD Assoc. Prof. Georg C. Hutterer, MD Assoc. Prof. Martin Pichler

Erschienen in: memo - Magazine of European Medical Oncology

Einloggen, um Zugang zu erhalten
share
TEILEN

Summary

In this short review article we discuss three key oral presentations from the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress 2021 concerning localised, as well as advanced/metastatic renal cell carcinoma, highlighting their potential implications for the improvement of therapeutic modalities in affected patients. (1) Conditional survival and 5‑year follow-up of CheckMate 214 currently represent the longest available phase III follow-up data in the first-line (combination) treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma patients with nivolumab + ipilimumab vs. sunitinib. This analysis demonstrated durable efficacy benefits with the respective combination vs. sunitinib. Moreover, conditional survival results predict an increased probability of durable overall survival, progression-free survival, and response rates with nivolumab + ipilimumab at 2‑ and 3‑year landmarks. (2) The randomised, double-blind, phase III KEYNOTE-564 study, presented as a highlight late-breaking abstract at the ASCO Congress 2021, met its primary endpoint of disease-free survival with post nephrectomy adjuvant pembrolizumab vs. placebo in clear cell renal cell carcinoma patients. At ESMO 2021, the authors presented patient-reported outcomes, whereby no clinically meaningful changes from baseline in health-related quality of life or symptom scores were observed with adjuvant pembrolizumab or placebo. These findings suggest that adjuvant pembrolizumab was tolerable from a patient perspective. (3) A phase II prospective trial of frontline cabozantinib in metastatic collecting ducts carcinoma, namely the BONSAI trial (Meeturo 2), met its primary endpoint objective response rate, showing promising efficacy and acceptable tolerability of cabozantinib in respective patients. Since metastatic collecting ducts carcinoma is biologically poorly characterised and heavily underrepresented in prospective randomised trials, BONSAI gains particular importance.
Literatur
1.
Siegel RL, Miller KD, Fuchs HE, et al. Cancer statistics, 2022. CA Cancer J Clin. 2022;72(1):7–33. CrossRef
2.
Quhal F, Mori K, Bruchbacher A, et al. First-line immunotherapy-based combinations for metastatic renal cell carcinoma: a systematic review and network meta-analysis. Eur Urol Oncol. 2021;4(5):755–65. CrossRef
3.
Motzer RJ, Tannir NM, McDermott DF, et al. Nivolumab plus ipilimumab versus sunitinib in advanced renal-cell carcinoma. N Engl J Med. 2018;378(14):1277–90. CrossRef
4.
Motzer RJ, Penkov K, Haanen J, et al. Avelumab plus axitinib versus sunitinib for advanced renal-cell carcinoma. N Engl J Med. 2019;380(12):1103–15. CrossRef
5.
Rini BI, Plimack ER, Stus V, et al. Pembrolizumab plus axitinib versus sunitinib for advanced renal-cell carcinoma. N Engl J Med. 2019;380(12):1116–27. CrossRef
6.
7.
Eloranta S, Smedby KE, Dickman PW, et al. Cancer survival statistics for patients and healthcare professionals—a tutorial of real-world data analysis. J Intern Med. 2021;289(1):12–28. CrossRef
8.
9.
Escudier B, Porta C, Schmidinger M, et al. Renal cell carcinoma: ESMO clinical practice guidelines for diagnosis, treatment and follow-up. Ann Oncol. 2019;30(5):706–20. CrossRef
10.
11.
Smaldone MC, Fung C, Uzzo RG, et al. Adjuvant and neoadjuvant therapies in high-risk renal cell carcinoma. Hematol Oncol Clin North Am. 2011;25(4):765–91. CrossRef
12.
Sun M, Marconi L, Eisen T, et al. Adjuvant vascular endothelial growth factor-targeted therapy in renal cell carcinoma: a systematic review and pooled analysis. Eur Urol. 2018;74(5):611–20. CrossRef
13.
Correa AF, Jegede O, Haas NB, et al. Predicting renal cancer recurrence: defining limitations of existing prognostic models with prospective trial-based validation. J Clin Oncol. 2019;37(23):2062–71. CrossRef
14.
Ciszewski S, Jakimow A, Smolska-Ciszewska B. Collecting (Bellini) duct carcinoma: a clinical study of a rare tumour and review of the literature. Can Urol Assoc J. 2015;9(9–10):E589–E93. CrossRef
15.
Pagani F, Colecchia M, Sepe P, et al. Collecting ducts carcinoma: an orphan disease. Literature overview and future perspectives. Cancer Treat Rev. 2019;79:101891. CrossRef
Metadaten
Titel
Renal cell carcinoma—presentation highlights from the ESMO Congress 2021
Autoren
MD Assoc. Prof. Georg C. Hutterer
MD Assoc. Prof. Martin Pichler
Publikationsdatum
01.04.2022
Verlag
Springer Vienna
Erschienen in
memo - Magazine of European Medical Oncology
Print ISSN: 1865-5041
Elektronische ISSN: 1865-5076
DOI
https://doi.org/10.1007/s12254-022-00798-6

Version: 0.1863.0