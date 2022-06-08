 Skip to main content
Registrieren
Springer Medizin Österreich
SUCHE
MENÜ 1 2 3 4
main-content
nach oben

Tipp

Weitere Artikel dieser Ausgabe durch Wischen aufrufen

Erschienen in: memo - Magazine of European Medical Oncology 2/2022

01.06.2022 | editorial

COVID-19 crisis and cancer

verfasst von: Assoc.-Prof. Dr. Rupert Bartsch, Prof. Dr. Wolfgang Hilbe

Erschienen in: memo - Magazine of European Medical Oncology | Ausgabe 2/2022

Einloggen, um Zugang zu erhalten
share
TEILEN

Excerpt

It sometimes feels that SARS-CoV‑2 has been around forever, and yet the pandemics started only two years ago. The speed of vaccine development was fantastic, and vaccination programs for a high-risk population started in earnest in early 2021. In November 2020, just before patients, relatives and the medical staff had the chance to be vaccinated and be protected from severe courses of a COVID-19 infection, we were frightened to experience clusters of infections in the vulnerable group of cancer patients or to be infected ourselves. Nearly all oncological departments experienced both clusters of infections in patients and in staff members, leading to a reduced number of nurses and physicians being on duty. …
Vorheriger Artikel New targeted therapies/small molecules in oncology and hematology
Nächster Artikel COVID-19: New disease mechanism is simultaneously a therapeutic target
Literatur
1.
2.
3.
Metadaten
Titel
COVID-19 crisis and cancer
verfasst von
Assoc.-Prof. Dr. Rupert Bartsch
Prof. Dr. Wolfgang Hilbe
Publikationsdatum
01.06.2022
Verlag
Springer Vienna
Erschienen in
memo - Magazine of European Medical Oncology / Ausgabe 2/2022
Print ISSN: 1865-5041
Elektronische ISSN: 1865-5076
DOI
https://doi.org/10.1007/s12254-022-00812-x

Weitere Artikel der Ausgabe 2/2022

memo - Magazine of European Medical Oncology 2/2022 Zur Ausgabe

short review

Current state of clinical development of TROP2-directed antibody–drug conjugates for triple-negative breast cancer

short review

ESMO 2021—highlights in colorectal cancer

short review

Tracking mutation and drug-driven alterations of oncokinase conformations

review

Highlights ESMO 2021—lung cancer

editorial

ESMO 2021

case report

Systemic capillary leak syndrome following granulocyte colony-stimulating factor therapy in a T-lymphoblastic leukemia/lymphoma patient: a case report

Version: 0.1981.0