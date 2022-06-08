COVID-19 crisis and cancer

Excerpt It sometimes feels that SARS-CoV‑2 has been around forever, and yet the pandemics started only two years ago. The speed of vaccine development was fantastic, and vaccination programs for a high-risk population started in earnest in early 2021. In November 2020, just before patients, relatives and the medical staff had the chance to be vaccinated and be protected from severe courses of a COVID-19 infection, we were frightened to experience clusters of infections in the vulnerable group of cancer patients or to be infected ourselves. Nearly all oncological departments experienced both clusters of infections in patients and in staff members, leading to a reduced number of nurses and physicians being on duty. …