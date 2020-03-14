 Skip to main content
Registrieren
Springer Medizin Österreich
TOOLBAR 1 2 3 4
SUCHE
MENÜ 1 2 3 4
Suchformular schließen
Erweiterte Suche
main-content
nach oben
Ausgabenarchiv
archive
insite
Drucken
print
share

Tipp

Weitere Artikel dieser Ausgabe durch Wischen aufrufen

13.03.2020 | case report

Reflectance confocal microscopic findings in a case of huge dermatofibrosarcoma protuberans

Zeitschrift:
Wiener Medizinische Wochenschrift
Autoren:
MD Ayda Acar, MD Isil Karaarslan, MD Gunseli Ozturk, MD Banu Yaman, MD Fezal Ozdemir
» Jetzt Zugang zum Volltext erhalten
Wichtige Hinweise

Publisher’s Note

Springer Nature remains neutral with regard to jurisdictional claims in published maps and institutional affiliations.

Summary

Dermatofibrosarcoma protuberans is a slowly progressive, locally aggressive fibroblastic tumor which can be misdiagnosed in the early stage. Reflectance confocal microscopic features of dermatofibrosarcoma protuberans has been scarcely described in the literature. We described the dermoscopic and reflectance confocal microscopic findings of 12 × 15 cm sized tumoral lesion of 45-year-old man.

Bitte loggen Sie sich ein, um Zugang zu diesem Inhalt zu erhalten

Jetzt einloggen Kostenlos registrieren

Sie möchten Zugang zu diesem Inhalt erhalten? Dann informieren Sie sich jetzt über unsere Produkte:

Abo für kostenpflichtige Inhalte

Jetzt informieren
Literatur
Über diesen Artikel

Version: 0.659.0