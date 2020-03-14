Reflectance confocal microscopic findings in a case of huge dermatofibrosarcoma protuberans

Summary

Dermatofibrosarcoma protuberans is a slowly progressive, locally aggressive fibroblastic tumor which can be misdiagnosed in the early stage. Reflectance confocal microscopic features of dermatofibrosarcoma protuberans has been scarcely described in the literature. We described the dermoscopic and reflectance confocal microscopic findings of 12 × 15 cm sized tumoral lesion of 45-year-old man.