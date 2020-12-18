 Skip to main content
Registrieren
Springer Medizin Österreich
TOOLBAR 1 2 3 4
SUCHE
MENÜ 1 2 3 4
Suchformular schließen
Erweiterte Suche
main-content
nach oben
Ausgabenarchiv
archive
insite
Drucken
print
share

Tipp

Weitere Artikel dieser Ausgabe durch Wischen aufrufen

17.12.2020 | review article

Prevalence of neuropathy in patients with type 2 diabetes in Iran

A systematic review and meta-analysis

Zeitschrift:
Wiener klinische Wochenschrift
Autoren:
MD Dariush Afshari Aliabadi, MD Nasrin Moradian, MSc Elham Rahmanian, MSc Masoud Mohammadi
» Jetzt Zugang zum Volltext erhalten
Wichtige Hinweise

Publisher’s Note

Springer Nature remains neutral with regard to jurisdictional claims in published maps and institutional affiliations.

Summary

Background

Diabetic neuropathy is one of the most common complications of diabetes, which leads to amputation and significant disability in patients. Studies conducted in this field show different prevalences and inconsistencies in the country. This study attempts to determine the overall prevalence of neuropathy in patients with type 2 diabetes in Iran with a meta-analysis.

Methods

The present study was conducted using a meta-analysis method from January 2000 to December 2018. The papers related to the study subject were obtained from searching Scopus, ScienceDirect, Magiran, Barakat Knowledge Network, SID, Medline (PubMed), and Google Scholar databases. The heterogeneity of studies was examined using I2 index and the data were analyzed using the software Comprehensive Meta-Analysis (version 3, Biostat, Englewood, NJ, USA).

Results

The results of the systematic review showed regional differences in the prevalence of neuropathy in Iran. According to the meta-analysis and review of 10 studies and 2992 individuals between the ages of 5 years and 86 years, the overall prevalence of neuropathy in type 2 diabetes patients in Iran was 56.5% (95% confidence interval, CI 42.8–69.3%). The highest prevalence of neuropathy in type 2 diabetic patients was found in Mashhad with 87.2% (95% CI 77.9–92.3%) in 2012 and the lowest prevalence of neuropathy in type 2 diabetic patients was found in Ahvaz with 22.7% (95% CI 18.5–27.6%) in 2014. With the increase in years of research, the prevalence of neuropathy in type 2 diabetes in Iran was reduced, with statistically significant differences (P < 0.05).

Conclusion

Considering the high prevalence of neuropathy in patients with type 2 diabetes in the country, it is essential that health policy makers take effective measures to reduce this disease in diabetes patients.

Bitte loggen Sie sich ein, um Zugang zu diesem Inhalt zu erhalten

Jetzt einloggen Kostenlos registrieren

Sie möchten Zugang zu diesem Inhalt erhalten? Dann informieren Sie sich jetzt über unsere Produkte:

Abo für kostenpflichtige Inhalte

Jetzt informieren
Literatur
Über diesen Artikel

Version: 0.1177.0