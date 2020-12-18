Summary

Background Diabetic neuropathy is one of the most common complications of diabetes, which leads to amputation and significant disability in patients. Studies conducted in this field show different prevalences and inconsistencies in the country. This study attempts to determine the overall prevalence of neuropathy in patients with type 2 diabetes in Iran with a meta-analysis.

Methods The present study was conducted using a meta-analysis method from January 2000 to December 2018. The papers related to the study subject were obtained from searching Scopus, ScienceDirect, Magiran, Barakat Knowledge Network, SID, Medline (PubMed), and Google Scholar databases. The heterogeneity of studies was examined using I2 index and the data were analyzed using the software Comprehensive Meta-Analysis (version 3, Biostat, Englewood, NJ, USA).

Results The results of the systematic review showed regional differences in the prevalence of neuropathy in Iran. According to the meta-analysis and review of 10 studies and 2992 individuals between the ages of 5 years and 86 years, the overall prevalence of neuropathy in type 2 diabetes patients in Iran was 56.5% (95% confidence interval, CI 42.8–69.3%). The highest prevalence of neuropathy in type 2 diabetic patients was found in Mashhad with 87.2% (95% CI 77.9–92.3%) in 2012 and the lowest prevalence of neuropathy in type 2 diabetic patients was found in Ahvaz with 22.7% (95% CI 18.5–27.6%) in 2014. With the increase in years of research, the prevalence of neuropathy in type 2 diabetes in Iran was reduced, with statistically significant differences ( P < 0.05).