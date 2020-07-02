A novel method of clinical first tarsometatarsal joint hypermobility testing and radiologic verification

M.O., S.T. and L.L contributed to the conception of the study; M.O., S.T., P.H., G.M.H., G.B., A.L. and L.L. wrote the main manuscript text; M.O., S.T. and L.L. prepared figures and tables; M.O., S.T., P.H., G.B., A.L. and L.L. acquired and analyzed the data; all authors reviewed and corrected the manuscript.

Background First tarsometatarsal joint (TMT-1) hypermobility might cause hallux valgus deformity (HV), and recurrence following surgical correction. Anatomic findings, indicating tibialis anterior tendon (TAT) involvement in TMT‑1 stabilization, led to the development of cross-glide test allowing clinical TMT‑1 stability testing. Cross-glide test function was evaluated in anatomical specimens and in the clinical setting, compared to simulated weight-bearing computer tomography (CT) analysis.

Methods Cross-glide test was evaluated in 6 healthy lower leg specimens before and after TAT transection. Clinical testing was performed prospectively in 36 feet (6 controls, 21 HV, 9 recurrent HV); consecutive weight-bearing CT analysis was performed. Results from clinical testing were compared to CT analysis.

Results TMT‑1 instability significantly increased in anatomic specimens following TAT transection ( p = 0.009). In the clinical setting, all healthy feet were cross-glide test negative, 62% of HV cases and all recurrent HV feet were positive. In the CT analysis- Compared to controls the HV cases revealed significantly increased MT‑1 internal rotation ( p = 0.003) and decreased dorsal angle ( p = 0.002), considered as collapsing forefoot signs; HV recurrent cases revealed similar results. Positive cross-glide tested cases revealed increased MT‑1 internal rotation values ( p < 0.001) and dorsal angle values ( p < 0.001) in CT analysis. Strikingly, cross-glide test positive HV cases revealed significantly increased internal TMT‑1 rotation ( p = 0.043) in CT analysis, and HV and IMT (intermetatarsal) angle were significantly higher ( p = 0.005, p = 0.006). 15 HV recurrence cases, treated with TMT‑1 arthrodesis, revealed no recurrence during follow-up.