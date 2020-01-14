13.01.2020 | review article
Emergency department overcrowding
Analysis and strategies to manage an international phenomenon
- Zeitschrift:
- Wiener klinische Wochenschrift
Wichtige Hinweise
Author contributions
GL study concept, GL and BW were responsible for the literature search and the manuscript draft.
Publisher’s Note
Springer Nature remains neutral with regard to jurisdictional claims in published maps and institutional affiliations.
Summary
Overcrowding in emergency departments is a common and worldwide phenomenon, which is widely reported even in the lay press. Strategies to address this incriminating situation for patients, nurses, physicians and hospital administrators are urgently needed. The current review presents an analysis of the overcrowding problem as well as strategies to answer overcrowding situations.