13.01.2020 | review article

Emergency department overcrowding

Analysis and strategies to manage an international phenomenon

Zeitschrift:
Wiener klinische Wochenschrift
Autoren:
M.D. Gregor Lindner, M.D. Dr. med. univ. Bertram K. Woitok
Wichtige Hinweise

Author contributions

GL study concept, GL and BW were responsible for the literature search and the manuscript draft.

Publisher’s Note

Springer Nature remains neutral with regard to jurisdictional claims in published maps and institutional affiliations.

Summary

Overcrowding in emergency departments is a common and worldwide phenomenon, which is widely reported even in the lay press. Strategies to address this incriminating situation for patients, nurses, physicians and hospital administrators are urgently needed. The current review presents an analysis of the overcrowding problem as well as strategies to answer overcrowding situations.

