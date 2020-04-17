16.04.2020 | original article Open Access
Silicone soft socket system for the treatment of geriatic transtibial amputees
- Wiener klinische Wochenschrift
Summary
Background
Outfitting geriatric amputees with a suitable prosthesis is a demanding task. The aim of this study was to determine the effect of prostheses outfitted with a silicone suspension interface system on a large group of transtibial amputees regarding walking distance, satisfaction of use and duration of daily use.
Methods
The study included 75 mostly geriatric transtibial amputees fitted with a rigid total contact socket with a silicone interface system called an Icelandic roll-on silicone socket (ICEROSS, Ossur, Reykjavik, Iceland). At follow-up 54 patients remained for assessment. Ambulatory performance was measured by first categorizing the patients into four subgroups regarding their walking capacity: 0–50 m, 50–100 m, 100–500 m and >500 m. The alteration in patient mobility was measured at admission, discharge and follow-up. Satisfaction and duration of daily use as well as use of walking aids were collated with a standard questionnaire.
Results
Between admission and discharge, patients showed significant improvement (p = <0.001) in walking distances. The walking distance diminished again between time of discharge and follow-up (p = <0.001). The parameters satisfaction with device and duration of daily use showed no significant differences and the same applied to male and female subjects.
Conclusions
Geriatric transtibial amputees fitted with prostheses attached via a silicone suction socket system showed significant improvements in walking distances and a high rate of satisfaction with the device. There were no statistically significant gender-specific differences among users of the ICEROSS system.