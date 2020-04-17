Silicone soft socket system for the treatment of geriatic transtibial amputees

Summary

Background Outfitting geriatric amputees with a suitable prosthesis is a demanding task. The aim of this study was to determine the effect of prostheses outfitted with a silicone suspension interface system on a large group of transtibial amputees regarding walking distance, satisfaction of use and duration of daily use.

Methods The study included 75 mostly geriatric transtibial amputees fitted with a rigid total contact socket with a silicone interface system called an Icelandic roll-on silicone socket (ICEROSS, Ossur, Reykjavik, Iceland). At follow-up 54 patients remained for assessment. Ambulatory performance was measured by first categorizing the patients into four subgroups regarding their walking capacity: 0–50 m, 50–100 m, 100–500 m and >500 m. The alteration in patient mobility was measured at admission, discharge and follow-up. Satisfaction and duration of daily use as well as use of walking aids were collated with a standard questionnaire.

Results Between admission and discharge, patients showed significant improvement ( p = <0.001) in walking distances. The walking distance diminished again between time of discharge and follow-up ( p = <0.001). The parameters satisfaction with device and duration of daily use showed no significant differences and the same applied to male and female subjects.