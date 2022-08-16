15.08.2022 | original article
Predictive value of macular hole indices for vitrectomy with ILM peeling combined with ILM flap transposition over the macular hole on macular hole closure
Summary
Background
Vitrectomy with peeling of the internal limiting membrane (ILM) represents the gold standard in treatment of full-thickness macular holes, and in large macular holes there is evidence that ILM flap techniques have the potential to offer even better results. The aim of the present study was to assess the possible predictive value of macular hole indices with respect to postsurgical macular hole closure after the first surgery for patients having undergone vitrectomy with ILM peeling combined with ILM flap transposition over the macular hole for macular hole repair.
Methods
This retrospective study included patients with full-thickness macular holes having undergone vitrectomy with ILM peeling combined with ILM flap transposition over the macular hole. The minimal and base diameters of the macular hole were measured and macular hole indices were calculated.
Results
From 52 patients who underwent vitrectomy with ILM peeling combined with ILM flap transposition over the macular hole, 39 patients had an idiopathic macular hole, forming a subgroup large enough for statistical analysis. Postsurgical macular hole closure was achieved in 90% of patients after the primary surgery and in 97% of patients including a repeated surgery. Neither macular hole indices nor macular hole diameters were significant predictors for postsurgical macular hole closure after the first surgery.
Conclusion
Vitrectomy with ILM peeling combined with ILM flap transposition over the macular hole resulted in high rates of macular hole closure, but neither macular hole indices nor macular hole diameters were predictors of success at the first surgery after vitrectomy with ILM peeling combined with ILM flap transposition.
