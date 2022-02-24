ILM peeling with ILM flap transposition vs. classic ILM peeling for small and medium macula holes—a prospective randomized trial

Springer Nature remains neutral with regard to jurisdictional claims in published maps and institutional affiliations.

Summary

Background The aim of the present study was to compare macular hole closure rates of patients with small and medium-sized macular holes who underwent vitrectomy with internal limiting membrane (ILM) peeling combined with ILM flap transposition over the macular hole, compared with classic ILM peeling.

Methods This prospective randomized trial was designed as a pilot study with two groups: ILM peeling with ILM flap transposition over the macular hole vs. classic ILM peeling.

Results Among 20 patients recruited, complete analysis could be performed for 16 patients. The macular hole closure rates were 100% in both groups, without significant differences with respect to postsurgical subfoveal hyporeflective zones ( p = 1.0, Fisher’s exact test), postsurgical visual acuity ( p = 0.7, t -test), and postsurgical irregularities of the ellipsoid zone ( p = 1.0, Fisher’s exact test).