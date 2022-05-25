 Skip to main content
24.05.2022 | original article

Sustained impact of COVID-19 on primary retinal detachment repair in a tertiary eye hospital from March to December 2020

verfasst von: FRCOphth George Moussa, MbChB Muhammed Omar Qadir, FRCOphth MBA Soon Wai Ch’ng, FRCOphth Kim Son Lett, FRCOphth Arijit Mitra, MS FRCS MBA Ajai K Tyagi, FRCOphth Ash Sharma, FRCOphth Walter Andreatta

Erschienen in: Spektrum der Augenheilkunde

Summary

Purpose

To review the sustained effect of COVID-19 on rhegmatogenous retinal detachment (RRD) baseline characteristics and outcomes.

Methods

This was a retrospective consecutive case series at the Birmingham and Midlands Eye Centre including patients undergoing primary RRD repair between 23 March and 31 December 2017–2019 (Group 1) and 2020 (Group 2). The deciles of indices of multiple deprivation (IMD) were determined by postcode to group patients into least deprived (IMD1-5) and most deprived (IMD6-10).

Results

In total we reviewed 1310 patients, 1003 in Group 1 and 307 in Group 2. Relative to 2017–2019, during the first lockdown, we observed (a) a reduction in the number of patients with RRD, (b) an increase in macula-off detachments, (c) an increase in RRD primary failure, and (d) that the least deprived had proportionately higher primary failure than the most deprived (p = 0.049) with a higher detachment rate than the pre-COVID-19 period (p = 0.010) and increased presentations of macula-off detachment. During the second lockdown, these differences were not observed.

Conclusion

The previously observed findings of lower presentation rates of RRD during the beginning of the first lockdown and the decreased number of macula-on RRD were not sustained over a longer period of observation or found to recur after a second national lockdown. Patients from areas with the least socioeconomic deprivation seemed to be more negatively affected by the first lockdown, with later presentation and higher rates of re-detachments compared with the most deprived during the first lockdown. Our findings offer reassurance that patient behaviour and health services had adapted to the pandemic by the second national lockdown.

Anhänge
