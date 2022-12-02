Corneal biomechanical assessment via ocular response analyzer following intravitreal aflibercept therapy

To assess changes in corneal biomechanical parameters measured by the Ocular Response Analyzer device (ORA, Reichert Inc., Depew, NY, USA) before and on the first day and the first week following intravitreal aflibercept (IVA) injection.

In this retrospective cross-sectional study, intraocular pressure (Goldmann applanation tonometry, IOPgat), ORA measurements (Goldmann-correlated intraocular pressure [IOPg], corneal-compensated IOP [IOPcc], corneal resistance factor [CRF], and corneal hysteresis) were made. Also, pachymetry and ocular biometric examination (anterior chamber depth, axial length, and lens thickness) were performed. Data before and on the first day and the first week after IVA injection were compared.

Results