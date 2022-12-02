01.12.2022 | original article
Corneal biomechanical assessment via ocular response analyzer following intravitreal aflibercept therapy
Summary
Background
To assess changes in corneal biomechanical parameters measured by the Ocular Response Analyzer device (ORA, Reichert Inc., Depew, NY, USA) before and on the first day and the first week following intravitreal aflibercept (IVA) injection.
Methods
In this retrospective cross-sectional study, intraocular pressure (Goldmann applanation tonometry, IOPgat), ORA measurements (Goldmann-correlated intraocular pressure [IOPg], corneal-compensated IOP [IOPcc], corneal resistance factor [CRF], and corneal hysteresis) were made. Also, pachymetry and ocular biometric examination (anterior chamber depth, axial length, and lens thickness) were performed. Data before and on the first day and the first week after IVA injection were compared.
Results
In total, 51 patients (20 female [39.2%] and 31 male [60.8%]) were enrolled in the study. The mean age was 69.51 ± 8.43 years. Indication for IVA treatment was age-related macular degeneration in 22 patients (43.1%) and retinal vein occlusion in 29 patients (56.9%). No significant differences were observed following IVA in terms of central corneal thickness (p = 0.40), axial length (p = 0.80), anterior chamber depth (p = 0.69), and lens thickness (p = 0.49). IOPgat significantly reduced on the first day after IVA (13.3 mm Hg to 11.8 mm Hg; p < 0.001). A decrease in CRF was observed on the first day following IVA (9.94 to 9.38; p = 0.03). Furthermore, CRF and IOPgat were positively correlated at baseline and on the first day and the first week after IVA.
Conclusion
Intravitreal aflibercept treatment induces corneal biomechanical alterations that might be associated with IOP change following IVA injection.
