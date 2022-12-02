 Skip to main content
01.12.2022 | original article

Corneal biomechanical assessment via ocular response analyzer following intravitreal aflibercept therapy

verfasst von: MD Betul Onal Gunay, Cenap Mahmut Esenulku

Erschienen in: Spektrum der Augenheilkunde

Summary

Background

To assess changes in corneal biomechanical parameters measured by the Ocular Response Analyzer device (ORA, Reichert Inc., Depew, NY, USA) before and on the first day and the first week following intravitreal aflibercept (IVA) injection.

Methods

In this retrospective cross-sectional study, intraocular pressure (Goldmann applanation tonometry, IOPgat), ORA measurements (Goldmann-correlated intraocular pressure [IOPg], corneal-compensated IOP [IOPcc], corneal resistance factor [CRF], and corneal hysteresis) were made. Also, pachymetry and ocular biometric examination (anterior chamber depth, axial length, and lens thickness) were performed. Data before and on the first day and the first week after IVA injection were compared.

Results

In total, 51 patients (20 female [39.2%] and 31 male [60.8%]) were enrolled in the study. The mean age was 69.51 ± 8.43 years. Indication for IVA treatment was age-related macular degeneration in 22 patients (43.1%) and retinal vein occlusion in 29 patients (56.9%). No significant differences were observed following IVA in terms of central corneal thickness (p = 0.40), axial length (p = 0.80), anterior chamber depth (p = 0.69), and lens thickness (p = 0.49). IOPgat significantly reduced on the first day after IVA (13.3 mm Hg to 11.8 mm Hg; p < 0.001). A decrease in CRF was observed on the first day following IVA (9.94 to 9.38; p = 0.03). Furthermore, CRF and IOPgat were positively correlated at baseline and on the first day and the first week after IVA.

Conclusion

Intravitreal aflibercept treatment induces corneal biomechanical alterations that might be associated with IOP change following IVA injection.
Metadaten
Titel
Corneal biomechanical assessment via ocular response analyzer following intravitreal aflibercept therapy
verfasst von
MD Betul Onal Gunay
Cenap Mahmut Esenulku
Publikationsdatum
01.12.2022
Verlag
Springer Vienna
Erschienen in
Spektrum der Augenheilkunde
Print ISSN: 0930-4282
Elektronische ISSN: 1613-7523
DOI
https://doi.org/10.1007/s00717-022-00534-9