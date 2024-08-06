Predicting future medical needs and mortality risk in geriatric long-term care patients

The aim of this study was to determine whether the Nascher score can actually predict future medical needs and mortality risk. Another aim was to determine whether a shorter version of the Nascher score using an alternative scoring system was possible without compromising validity.

The Nascher score is named after the Austrian-American geriatric pioneer and founder of the term “geriatrics”, Ignatz Leo Nascher []. It was developed in 2007 and has been routinely applied to all new residents of the Haus der Barmherzigkeit long-term care hospitals in Vienna, Austria, which provide advanced nursing care, rehabilitative therapy and also comprehensive medical care with physicians on duty 24/7. The Nascher score includes four domains defined as geriatric patient, risks for medical incidents, the application of special medical measures and therapies, and advanced chronic diseases. To date, a systematic evaluation or validation of the Nascher score has not been conducted.

Many geriatric assessment instruments are routinely used to record the resources and barriers of older people and to monitor them over time. In the geriatric assessment, particular emphasis is placed on recording the resources and impairments that people usually do not speak about on their own. Instruments have been established in geriatric assessment to assess, for example, nursing care needs, cognitive function, depression, ability to cope with activities of daily living, mobility, risk of falls, nutritional status and risk of developing a pressure sore or frailty []. Applying geriatric assessment has been shown to be very helpful in determining the right level of care []; however, to date no instrument has been established in geriatric assessment to assess the expected medical needs. This was an important reason for the development of the Nascher score.

One of the biggest challenges in caring for older people is choosing the right level of care []. Although many chronic diseases do not require permanent medical treatment, acute exacerbations, complications, and side effects of medical treatment, can occur at any time. Multimorbidity, in particular, is associated with unpredictable medical care needs []. Many people with chronic illnesses therefore require more medical care than can be provided in traditional nursing homes and less medical care than staying permanently in acute hospitals. For these people, it is important to be able to estimate their future medical care needs in order to ensure the right level of care according to the basic principle, as intensively as necessary and as extensively as possible.

Methods

The analysis was performed as a retrospective cohort study with the routine medical recordings of residents of the two nursing hospitals of Haus der Barmherzigkeit in Vienna, Austria. All residents of the nursing hospitals who were admitted between 1 August 2020 and 31 July 2022 were included (in total 529 cases). Those who had already been admitted to the Haus der Barmherzigkeit hospitals at least once in the previous 2 years and those who it had been planned to admit but were never in fact admitted were excluded. The analyzable cohort ultimately consisted of a total of 507 people. Patients with other reasons for admission other than long-term care (such as short-term care or rehabilitation) and subjects with no Nascher score at the time of admission were excluded, yielding in a sample size of 396 persons. The observation period was the respective time of admission until discharge, death, or 31 May 2023, whichever occurred first.

1 1 Fig. 1 Items of the Nascher score. (original and alternative scoring) × The Nascher score is routinely applied before or during admission of residents by a medical doctor, typically by the medical director of the nursing hospital or a deputy. The parameters of the Nascher score are taken manually from the electronic medical documentation charts and transformed into a case report form and then entered into statistical software. In this study, if several Nascher scores were available for an individual, the score that was calculated after admission and was closest to the day of admission was used. Firstly, all the analyses were calculated using the Nascher score with the original scoring system used since its creation (see Fig.). Based on these results, an alternative system for the revised Nascher score was established, applying the following procedure: individual items that occurred very rarely (< 5% of residents) were removed from the Nascher score. Furthermore, individual items that showed an inverse association with medical needs were also removed. Finally, all the individual items that showed a significant association with the outcomes were rated with two points and those that showed a lesser association with the outcomes with one point (see Fig.). The results of the Nascher score and the revised Nascher score were calculated using statistical software. The original Nascher score consists of 26 items, and the score has a range from 0 to 20 points. The revised Nascher score consists of 12 items and has a range from 0 to 17 points. Higher scores mean higher anticipated medical needs. For some of the analyses, the Nascher score and the revised Nascher score were categorized according to their quartiles into three categories, where the middle two quartiles were merged into one category.

Sex (male or female), age in years, and level of care were obtained from the electronic medical documentation system. The level of care was measured by the level of Austrian long-term care allowance, which is paid to all Austrian residents with a disability expected to last longer than 6 months, in seven different levels of care, according to their needs of care. A level of 3 or higher is the prerequisite for nursing home or long-term care nursing hospital admission []. For some analyses, age and level of care were dichotomized using a median split.

The primary outcome was the need for medical care. This was operationalized by: (1) the number of medication changes per year, (2) the number of ward doctor documentations per week and (3) the number of acute illnesses treated with antibiotics per year. All three outcome parameters were also taken from the electronic medical charts. An antibiotic episode was defined as at least one administration of antibiotics being documented on one or more subsequent days. If no antibiotic was given for at least two consecutive days and then antibiotic therapy was restarted, this was counted as two episodes treated with antibiotics. Furthermore, the occurrence of death was defined as a further additional outcome parameter.

Measures for the distribution of variables skewness and excess kurtosis were computed. A normal distribution has a skewness value and an excess kurtosis value of 0. A distribution with a positive skewness value is right-skewed, and a distribution with a negative skewness value is left-skewed. A positive excess kurtosis value indicates that the data contain more extreme outliers than a normal distribution, and negative kurtosis means that the data has fewer extreme outliers than a normal distribution. Descriptive analyses in the form of frequency tables and the mean, standard deviation, median, interquartile range, and minimum and maximum were used in the statistical evaluations. Furthermore, we applied correlation analyses (two-time Spearman correlation coefficients), cross-tabulation with the χ2-test, and for comparisons of medians we used non-parametric tests. In the Cox regression models and Kaplan-Meier curves, the factors influencing mortality risk were calculated. As the censoring factor, discharge from the hospital, death, or the end of the observation period was applied, whichever occurred first. The results of the Cox regression models are presented as the hazard ratio (HR) and 95% confidence interval (95% CI). A HR > 1 can be interpreted as a positive relationship and an HR < 1 as an inverse relationship. If the CIs do not overlap, this is considered a significant difference. All the statistical analyses were carried out using a professional statistics software.

The study protocol was discussed at a meeting of the Advisory Committee for Ethical Issues in Scientific Studies at Haus der Barmherzigkeit on 20 June 2023 and approved. The data were analyzed in pseudonymized form (the pseudonyms were the respective admission numbers).