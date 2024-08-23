22.08.2024 | editorial Advances in clinical gerontology: from healthy longevity to prevention of care needs verfasst von: PD Dr. Thomas E. Dorner, MPH Erschienen in: Wiener klinische Wochenschrift Einloggen, um Zugang zu erhalten

Excerpt The field of clinical gerontology is at a pivotal moment, with burgeoning research and innovation illuminating pathways to extend lifespan and to ensure additional years of vitality, independence, and well-being. As the global population ages, the imperative to focus on healthy longevity and the prevention of care needs has never been more pressing. Healthy longevity and the prevention of care needs are among the greatest public health challenges associated with demographic developments. Healthy longevity relates to the prevention of care needs in the same way as health promotion relates to the disease prevention. Both are interconnected, with healthy longevity and health promotion focusing on identifying, strengthening, and expanding health resources, while disease prevention and prevention of care needs concentrate on identifying and reducing health barriers and preventing negative consequences that occur if one does not take action. This special issue of Wiener Klinische Wochenschrift, the Central European Journal of Medicine, is dedicated to research and practical interventions shaping the future of geriatric care. …