Skip to main content
Home
Zeitschriften
Zeitungen
Podcast
Gesundheitspolitik
Praxis
Allerlei
Jobs
Fachgebiete
Allgemeinmedizin Anästhesiologie & Intensivmedizin Apotheke Augenheilkunde Chirurgie Dermatologie Gynäkologie und Geburtshilfe HNO Innere Medizin Kinder & Jugendheilkunde Neurologie & Psychiatrie Orthopädie & Unfallchirurgie Pflege Urologie Zahnmedizin
Subfächer Innere Medizin
Diabetologie Gastroenterologie Infektiologie Kardiologie Onkologie und Hämatologie Pneumologie Rheumatologie
Fortbildungen
Überblick Fortbildungen DFP-Literaturstudium-Artikel DFP-Webcast Fortbildungen DFP-Podcasts
Erweiterte Suche
Anmelden
nach oben
Wiener klinische Wochenschrift

22.08.2024 | editorial

Advances in clinical gerontology: from healthy longevity to prevention of care needs

verfasst von: PD Dr. Thomas E. Dorner, MPH

Erschienen in: Wiener klinische Wochenschrift

Einloggen, um Zugang zu erhalten

Excerpt

The field of clinical gerontology is at a pivotal moment, with burgeoning research and innovation illuminating pathways to extend lifespan and to ensure additional years of vitality, independence, and well-being. As the global population ages, the imperative to focus on healthy longevity and the prevention of care needs has never been more pressing. Healthy longevity and the prevention of care needs are among the greatest public health challenges associated with demographic developments. Healthy longevity relates to the prevention of care needs in the same way as health promotion relates to the disease prevention. Both are interconnected, with healthy longevity and health promotion focusing on identifying, strengthening, and expanding health resources, while disease prevention and prevention of care needs concentrate on identifying and reducing health barriers and preventing negative consequences that occur if one does not take action. This special issue of Wiener Klinische Wochenschrift, the Central European Journal of Medicine, is dedicated to research and practical interventions shaping the future of geriatric care. …
Literatur
1.
2.
Titze S, Lackinger C, Fessl C, Dorner TE, Zeuschner V. Austrian physical activity guidelines for adults and older adults with and without physical, sensory, or mental disabilities, as well as for adults with chronic diseases. Gesundheitswesen. 2020;82:S170–S6.PubMedPubMedCentral
3.
Antonovsky A, Sagy S. Aaron Antonovsky (1923–1994): the personal, ideological, and intellectual genesis of Salutogenesis. In: Mittelmark MB, Bauer GF, Vaandrager L, Pelikan JM, Sagy S, Eriksson M, Lindström B, Meier Magistretti C, editors. The handbook of Salutogenesis. 2nd ed. Vol. 4. Cham: Springer; 2022.
4.
Stein KV, Rutz W, Hladschik-Kermer B, Dorner TE. Tapping the potential of resilience to support an integrated and person-centred approach to health and wellbeing-developing a simple assessment tool for practice. Int J Environ Res Public Health. 2022;19:2679.CrossRefPubMedPubMedCentral
5.
6.
7.
8.
Stein KV, Dorner TE. From health-in-all-policies to climate-in-all-policies: using the synergies between health promotion and climate protection to take action. Int J Environ Res Public Health. 2024;21:110.CrossRefPubMedPubMedCentral
9.
Metadaten
Titel
Advances in clinical gerontology: from healthy longevity to prevention of care needs
verfasst von
PD Dr. Thomas E. Dorner, MPH
Publikationsdatum
22.08.2024
Verlag
Springer Vienna
Erschienen in
Wiener klinische Wochenschrift
Print ISSN: 0043-5325
Elektronische ISSN: 1613-7671
DOI
https://doi.org/10.1007/s00508-024-02413-6