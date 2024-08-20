Heat vulnerability: health impacts of heat on older people in urban and rural areas in Europe

In summary, temperatures in Europe are continuing to rise and as a consequence, the risk of exposure to extreme heat is increasing for older adults, who are especially vulnerable towards negative health outcomes related to heat and are the fastest growing subpopulation in Europe. Health consequences in older people attributable to heat may be multifaceted and are additionally influenced by a combination of physiological vulnerabilities and socioenvironmental factors. Heat-related health risks, especially cardiovascular morbidity and mortality, are expected to increase in Europe, more in urban than in rural regions, due to climate change. In fact, spatial differences in cardiovascular mortality are already evident in Europe. In the case of Austria, the spatial differences in cardiovascular mortality follows an east-west gradient [], and thus a similar pattern as the distribution of the frequency of heat days shown in this article. Therefore, it would be interesting to examine how the spatial distribution of cardiovascular morbidity is also driven by the distribution of heat in future research. The combination of high proportions of built-up surfaces and little vegetation in UHIs contributes to especially high temperatures in more densely populated areas, as illustrated by the example of Austria. Nevertheless, heat is also an issue for older adults living in rural regions, where factors such as limited access to cooling facilities or healthcare infrastructure contribute to increased heat vulnerability. Heat vulnerability in rural areas and factors mitigating the health risk in older rural populations in Europe must be better researched in Europe in the future. In addition, awareness of heat impacts among the older rural population should be addressed as well as the heat coping strategies depending on the individual economic and health-related resources and adaptive capacities coupled with socioenvironmental factors. Evidence on whether the spatial differences in heat exposure also translate to differences in heat-associated health outcomes for older adults is mixed and underlines the need for more research in this area as well as into what mitigation options for such outcomes are relevant for which context. Addressing these challenges requires a concerted effort from the scientific and medical communities to implement evidence-based interventions and policies that protect this vulnerable segment of the population from the growing impacts of climate change.