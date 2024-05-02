The prevalence of presbyphagia in older adults: a systematic review and meta-analysis

Summary

Background and objective Presbyphagia is defined as structural, physiological and innervational alterations in the swallowing process as a result of aging and is considered to be involved in the etiology of dysphagia. This systematic review and meta-analysis aimed to estimate the prevalence of presbyphagia in older adults without disease-related dysphagia.

Methods In this study five databases were searched in October 2023 with no time limitation. Combined effect sizes of presbyphagia prevalence were calculated using random effect models. Meta-regression and subgroup analyses were conducted to identify sources of heterogeneity. Egger’s test and a funnel plot were employed to examine publication bias.

Results A total of 19 studies were selected for analysis. Overall, the prevalence of presbyphagia in older adults was 30.8% (95% confidence interval [CI] 24.8–36.7%). Publication bias was adjusted for using the fill-and-trim method and the corrected pooled prevalence of presbyphagia was 17.3% (95% CI 11.0–23.6%). In addition, the meta-regression findings revealed that the assessment tool had significant effects upon heterogeneity.