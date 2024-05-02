Anzeige
01.05.2024 | review article
The prevalence of presbyphagia in older adults: a systematic review and meta-analysis
Summary
Background and objective
Presbyphagia is defined as structural, physiological and innervational alterations in the swallowing process as a result of aging and is considered to be involved in the etiology of dysphagia. This systematic review and meta-analysis aimed to estimate the prevalence of presbyphagia in older adults without disease-related dysphagia.
Methods
In this study five databases were searched in October 2023 with no time limitation. Combined effect sizes of presbyphagia prevalence were calculated using random effect models. Meta-regression and subgroup analyses were conducted to identify sources of heterogeneity. Egger’s test and a funnel plot were employed to examine publication bias.
Results
A total of 19 studies were selected for analysis. Overall, the prevalence of presbyphagia in older adults was 30.8% (95% confidence interval [CI] 24.8–36.7%). Publication bias was adjusted for using the fill-and-trim method and the corrected pooled prevalence of presbyphagia was 17.3% (95% CI 11.0–23.6%). In addition, the meta-regression findings revealed that the assessment tool had significant effects upon heterogeneity.
Conclusion
Although the pooled prevalence of presbyphagia in older adults was 17.3%, the lack of large representative studies limited the interpretation of these findings. In the future, further large studies that diagnose presbyphagia using standardized assessment tools would facilitate new avenues to reduce the risk of dysphagia in older adults.