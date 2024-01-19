Skip to main content
Home
Zeitschriften
Zeitungen
Podcast
Gesundheitspolitik
Praxis
Leben
Jobs
Fachgebiete
Allgemeinmedizin Anästhesiologie & Intensivmedizin Augenheilkunde Chirurgie Dermatologie Gynäkologie und Geburtshilfe HNO Innere Medizin Kinder & Jugendheilkunde Neurologie & Psychiatrie Orthopädie & Unfallchirurgie Pflege Urologie Zahnmedizin Apotheke
Subfächer Innere Medizin
Diabetologie Gastroenterologie Infektiologie Kardiologie Onkologie und Hämatologie Pneumologie Rheumatologie
Fortbildungen
Überblick Fortbildungen DFP-Literaturstudium-Artikel DFP-Webcast Fortbildungen DFP-Podcasts
Erweiterte Suche
Anmelden
nach oben
Urologie in der Praxis

Tipp

Weitere Artikel dieser Ausgabe durch Wischen aufrufen

18.01.2024 | Case Report

Polyorchidism: A case of torsion of the third testicle

verfasst von: Bril Laurel Follah F., Rainer Walter Wolf, Bernhard Egger, Barbara Peiry

Erschienen in: Urologie in der Praxis

Einloggen, um Zugang zu erhalten

Abstract

Introduction

Polyorchidism means the presence of more than two testicles, which is a rare congenital anomaly of the genitourinary tract. Less than 200 cases have been reported in the literature. We report here a case of polyorchidism diagnosed following a testicular torsion.

Case presentation

An 11-year-old patient with a history of left retractile testis was admitted to our emergency department with acute left scrotal pain. On clinical examination, the scrotum showed slight redness on the left, significant swelling locally, and pain on palpation. An immediately performed beside-ultrasound showed a uniform left testicle of slightly smaller size than the right one, a decreased testicular vascularisation compared with the contralateral one, the presence of a large reactive hydrocele and a spermatic cord that looked twisted.
The patient underwent an emergency operation: scrotal exploration on the left side showed a torsion with two clockwise turns of a still viable testicle showing only slight signs of suffering. The patient underwent left testicular detorsion and bilateral testicular fixation. Examination at 2 weeksʼ follow-up suspected the presence of a supernumerary testicle on the left side. Control ultrasound confirmed the diagnosis of polyorchidism with the presence of two testicles on the left side.

Conclusion

Polyorchidism is rare but should be considered when assessing any additional scrotal mass. The recommended imaging is ultrasound or MRI. The management of uncomplicated polyorchidism is most commonly surveillance. In the case of torsion, detorsion and bilateral fixation of all testes should be performed. The recommendation is to preserve the supernumerary testicle if it is viable and without signs of malignancy. In cases of persistent fertility after vasectomy, polyorchidism should be excluded.
Literatur
1.
2.
3.
4.
5.
6.
7.
Leung AK (1988) Polyorchidism. Am Fam Physician 38(3):153–156 PubMed
8.
9.
Metadaten
Titel
Polyorchidism: A case of torsion of the third testicle
verfasst von
Bril Laurel Follah F.
Rainer Walter Wolf
Bernhard Egger
Barbara Peiry
Publikationsdatum
18.01.2024
Verlag
Springer Vienna
Erschienen in
Urologie in der Praxis
Print ISSN: 2661-8737
Elektronische ISSN: 2661-8745
DOI
https://doi.org/10.1007/s41973-024-00249-1