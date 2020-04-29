 Skip to main content
Registrieren
Springer Medizin Österreich
TOOLBAR 1 2 3 4
SUCHE
MENÜ 1 2 3 4
Suchformular schließen
Erweiterte Suche
main-content
nach oben
Ausgabenarchiv
archive
insite
Drucken
print
share

Tipp

Weitere Artikel dieser Ausgabe durch Wischen aufrufen

28.04.2020 | original article

Plasma lipids in patients with inflammatory bowel disease

Observations on the associations between lipid indices and coronary flow reserve

Zeitschrift:
Wiener klinische Wochenschrift
Autoren:
MD Şeref Kul, MD Zuhal Çalışkan, MD Tolga Sinan Güvenç, MD Rengin Çetin Güvenç, MD Mustafa Çalışkan
» Jetzt Zugang zum Volltext erhalten
Wichtige Hinweise

Publisher’s Note

Springer Nature remains neutral with regard to jurisdictional claims in published maps and institutional affiliations.

Summary

Background and aims

Patients with inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) are at increased risk for coronary artery disease (CAD), even after adjusting for traditional risk factors for atherosclerosis. While inflammation is widely regarded as the pathophysiologic link between IBD and CAD, the exact mechanisms are largely unknown. This study was conducted to investigate the association of lipid parameters and indices with coronary flow reserve and markers of inflammation in IBD patients.

Methods

A total of 73 patients with IBD and 26 healthy controls were enrolled. Patients in the IBD arm were either in remission or had mild disease activity. Lipid parameters, C‑reactive protein (CRP) and erythrocyte sedimentation rate (ESR) were analyzed using standard laboratory techniques. Coronary flow reserve (CFR) was measured using two-dimensional echocardiography.

Results

Both CRP and ESR were higher and CFR was significantly lower in IBD patients, but there were no differences in terms of lipid parameters or indices; however, patients with IBD and a CFR <2.0 had significantly higher triglyceride (TG) level (155.0 (80.0) mg/dl vs. 108.0 (68.0) mg/dl, p < 0.001) and there was a strong trend towards lower high-density lipoprotein (HDL) cholesterol (40.0 (8.5) mg/dl vs. 45.0 (10.0) mg/dl, p = 0.05) level in the latter group when compared to patients with a CFR ≥2.0. The atherogenic index of plasma (AIP), measured as log(TG/HDL-C) had the best predictive value for CFR in IBD group and was an independent predictor of CFR after multivariate adjustment for confounders (unstandardized coefficient: −0.75, 95% CI: (−1.13)–(−0.37)), β = −0.41, p = <0.001).

Conclusion

The atherogenic index of plasma is a marker for reduced CFR in IBD patients and could be useful to screen those at risk for early atherogenesis and CAD.

Bitte loggen Sie sich ein, um Zugang zu diesem Inhalt zu erhalten

Jetzt einloggen Kostenlos registrieren

Sie möchten Zugang zu diesem Inhalt erhalten? Dann informieren Sie sich jetzt über unsere Produkte:

Abo für kostenpflichtige Inhalte

Jetzt informieren
Literatur
Über diesen Artikel

Version: 0.746.0