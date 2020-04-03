 Skip to main content
Registrieren
Springer Medizin Österreich
TOOLBAR 1 2 3 4
SUCHE
MENÜ 1 2 3 4
Suchformular schließen
Erweiterte Suche
main-content
nach oben
PDF-Version jetzt herunterladen
download
Ausgabenarchiv
archive
insite
Drucken
print
share

Tipp

Weitere Artikel dieser Ausgabe durch Wischen aufrufen

02.04.2020 | original article Open Access

Evaluation of the Manchester triage system for patients with acute coronary syndrome

Zeitschrift:
Wiener klinische Wochenschrift
Autoren:
M.D. Daniel Kiblboeck, Klara Steinrueck, Christian Nitsche, Wolfgang Lang, Joerg Kellermair, Hermann Blessberger, Clemens Steinwender, Peter Siostrzonek
» Zum Volltext PDF-Version jetzt herunterladen
Wichtige Hinweise

Publisher’s Note

Springer Nature remains neutral with regard to jurisdictional claims in published maps and institutional affiliations.

Summary

Background

An early diagnosis of acute coronary syndrome (ACS) is crucial for treatment and prognosis. The aim of this study was to evaluate the Manchester triage system (MTS) for patients with ACS, e.g. ST-segment elevation myocardial infarction (STEMI), non-ST elevation myocardial infarction (N-STEMI) and unstable angina pectoris (UAP).

Methods

Retrospective analysis of patients diagnosed with ACS (STEMI, N‑STEMI and UAP) who were triaged in the emergency department (ED) with the MTS.

Results

In this study 282 patients with ACS (STEMI: 34.0%, N‑STEMI: 61.7%, UAP: 4.3%) were triaged as MTS level 1 (immediate assessment): 0.4%, MTS level 2 (very urgent): 51.4%, MTS level 3 (urgent): 41.5%, MTS level 4 (standard): 6.7%, MTS level 5 (non-urgent): 0%. We observed significantly lower mean MTS levels in males (male: 2.48 ± 0.59, female: 2.68 ± 0.68, p = 0.02) and in patients younger than 80 years (age <80 years: 2.50 ± 0.61, age ≥80 years: 2.70 ± 0.67, p = 0.03). We did not find a significant difference of mean MTS levels in different types of ACS (STEMI: 2.46 ± 0.6, N‑STEMI: 2.59 ± 0.64, STEMI vs N‑STEMI: p = 0.11, UAP: 2.67 ± 0.65, STEMI vs UAP: p = 0.26) and with respect to diabetes (diabetic: 2.47 ± 0.57, non-diabetic: 2.58 ± 0.65, p = 0.13). The in-hospital mortality was 2.5% (MTS level 2: n = 3, MTS level 3: n = 3, MTS level 4: n = 1).

Conclusion

The majority of patients with ACS were classified as MTS levels 2 and 3. There was no significant difference of mean MTS levels in patients with STEMI, NSTEMI and UAP. In order to assure an early diagnosis of STEMI, an electrocardiogram (ECG) should be carried out immediately or at least within 10 min after first medical contact in the ED in all patients suspected for ACS, irrespective of the assigned MTS level.

Unsere Produktempfehlungen

Abo für kostenpflichtige Inhalte

Jetzt informieren
Literatur
Über diesen Artikel

Version: 0.697.0