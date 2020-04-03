02.04.2020 | original article Open Access
Evaluation of the Manchester triage system for patients with acute coronary syndrome
Summary
Background
An early diagnosis of acute coronary syndrome (ACS) is crucial for treatment and prognosis. The aim of this study was to evaluate the Manchester triage system (MTS) for patients with ACS, e.g. ST-segment elevation myocardial infarction (STEMI), non-ST elevation myocardial infarction (N-STEMI) and unstable angina pectoris (UAP).
Methods
Retrospective analysis of patients diagnosed with ACS (STEMI, N‑STEMI and UAP) who were triaged in the emergency department (ED) with the MTS.
Results
In this study 282 patients with ACS (STEMI: 34.0%, N‑STEMI: 61.7%, UAP: 4.3%) were triaged as MTS level 1 (immediate assessment): 0.4%, MTS level 2 (very urgent): 51.4%, MTS level 3 (urgent): 41.5%, MTS level 4 (standard): 6.7%, MTS level 5 (non-urgent): 0%. We observed significantly lower mean MTS levels in males (male: 2.48 ± 0.59, female: 2.68 ± 0.68, p = 0.02) and in patients younger than 80 years (age <80 years: 2.50 ± 0.61, age ≥80 years: 2.70 ± 0.67, p = 0.03). We did not find a significant difference of mean MTS levels in different types of ACS (STEMI: 2.46 ± 0.6, N‑STEMI: 2.59 ± 0.64, STEMI vs N‑STEMI: p = 0.11, UAP: 2.67 ± 0.65, STEMI vs UAP: p = 0.26) and with respect to diabetes (diabetic: 2.47 ± 0.57, non-diabetic: 2.58 ± 0.65, p = 0.13). The in-hospital mortality was 2.5% (MTS level 2: n = 3, MTS level 3: n = 3, MTS level 4: n = 1).
Conclusion
The majority of patients with ACS were classified as MTS levels 2 and 3. There was no significant difference of mean MTS levels in patients with STEMI, NSTEMI and UAP. In order to assure an early diagnosis of STEMI, an electrocardiogram (ECG) should be carried out immediately or at least within 10 min after first medical contact in the ED in all patients suspected for ACS, irrespective of the assigned MTS level.