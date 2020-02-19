Heart failure disease management programs in Austria 2019

Summary

Heart failure (HF) is common and is associated with high morbidity, mortality and high health expenditure. A multidisciplinary disease management plan (DMP) can reduce morbidity and mortality, save costs and improve the quality of life. In Austria, three HF-specific DMPs are currently in a project phase and four established DMPs are active. Although programs are widely heterogeneous with respect to their intervention type, they pursue the same interventional goal by supporting seamless care between inpatient and community care settings with a multidisciplinary team. This survey presents a systematic survey of the HF-specific DMPs in Austria. Disparities between programs are highlighted and discussed. The nationwide establishment of HF-specific DMPs that integrate primary care and cardiology services including a regulation of the remuneration of stakeholders and program infrastructure is needed to decrease the burden of HF for both the individual and society.