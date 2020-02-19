 Skip to main content
18.02.2020 | review article Open Access

Heart failure disease management programs in Austria 2019

A systematic survey of the Heart Failure Working Group and the Working Group for Cardiological Assistance and Care Personnel of the Austrian Society of Cardiology

Zeitschrift:
Wiener klinische Wochenschrift
Autoren:
MD, FESC, FHFA Prof. Gerhard Poelzl, DGKP Bettina Fetz, PD Dr Johann Altenberger, DGKP Margret Fritsch, Univ. Prof. Dr. Johann Auer, DGKP Elfriede Stachl, Dr Armin Boehmer, DGKP Heinrich Frauendorfer, Dr Christian Ebner, DGKP Friedrich Geyrhofer, Dr Stefan Pötz, DGKP Annette Prim, PD Dr Hannes Alber, DGKP Renate de Grandis, DGKP Christiane Drack, PD Dr Martin Hülsmann, Heart Failure Working Group and the Working Group for Cardiological Assistance and Care Personnel of the Austrian Society for Cardiology
Wichtige Hinweise
All authors contributed equally to this survey on behalf of the Heart Failure Working Group and the Working Group for Cardiological Assistance and Care Personnel of the Austrian Society for Cardiology.

Publisher’s Note

Springer Nature remains neutral with regard to jurisdictional claims in published maps and institutional affiliations.

Summary

Heart failure (HF) is common and is associated with high morbidity, mortality and high health expenditure. A multidisciplinary disease management plan (DMP) can reduce morbidity and mortality, save costs and improve the quality of life. In Austria, three HF-specific DMPs are currently in a project phase and four established DMPs are active. Although programs are widely heterogeneous with respect to their intervention type, they pursue the same interventional goal by supporting seamless care between inpatient and community care settings with a multidisciplinary team. This survey presents a systematic survey of the HF-specific DMPs in Austria. Disparities between programs are highlighted and discussed. The nationwide establishment of HF-specific DMPs that integrate primary care and cardiology services including a regulation of the remuneration of stakeholders and program infrastructure is needed to decrease the burden of HF for both the individual and society.

