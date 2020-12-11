 Skip to main content
10.12.2020 | original article Open Access

Personal protective equipment in the COVID-19 pandemic and the use of cooling-wear as alleviator of thermal stress

A pilot study in plastic surgery staff members

Zeitschrift:
Wiener klinische Wochenschrift
Autoren:
MD Hanna Luze, MD Sebastian P. Nischwitz, PhD, MSc Petra Kotzbeck, MSc Julia Fink, MD Judith C. J. Holzer, MD Daniel Popp, MD, PhD, MSc Lars-Peter Kamolz
» Zum Volltext PDF-Version jetzt herunterladen
Wichtige Hinweise
All data generated or analyzed during this study are included in this published article (and its supplementary information files).

Publisher’s Note

Springer Nature remains neutral with regard to jurisdictional claims in published maps and institutional affiliations.

Summary

Background

High temperatures at workplaces lead to health-related risks and premature exhaustion. The coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic requires many health professionals to perform under unfavorable conditions. Personal protective equipment (PPE) causes thermal stress and negatively affects performance.

Patients, materials and methods

This pilot project investigated the effects of PPE and additional cooling wear on physiological parameters and concentration of six healthy staff members of the Plastic Surgery Department of the Medical University of Graz, Austria during simulated patient care. In this study two 1‑hour cycles with patient care-related tasks with PPE and PPE + cooling-wear, respectively, were conducted. A third cycle with scrubs exclusively served as baseline/negative control. The assessment occurred immediately pre-cycles and post-cycles.

Results

Pre-cycle assessments showed no significant differences between the cycles. After PPE cycle, increased physical stress levels and decrements in concentration capacity were observed. Physiological parameters were significantly less affected in the cooling cycle, while concentration capacity slightly increased.

Conclusion

COVID-19 PPE causes considerable thermal stress, ultimately affecting human performance. As opportunity to withstand thermal stress, and improve patients’ and professionals’ safety, cooling-wear can be considered relevant. Medical personnel performing in exceptional situations may particularly benefit from further development and investigation of cooling strategies.

