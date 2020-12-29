 Skip to main content
Registrieren
Springer Medizin Österreich
TOOLBAR 1 2 3 4
SUCHE
MENÜ 1 2 3 4
Suchformular schließen
Erweiterte Suche
main-content
nach oben
Ausgabenarchiv
archive
insite
Drucken
print
share

Tipp

Weitere Artikel dieser Ausgabe durch Wischen aufrufen

28.12.2020 | original article

Relationship between serum osteopontin levels and the severity of COVID-19 infection

Zeitschrift:
Wiener klinische Wochenschrift
Autoren:
Associate Professor Ceyhun Varım, Assistant Professor Taner Demirci, Hasret Cengiz, Associate Professor İlhan Hacıbekiroğlu, Fatima Betul Tuncer, Erdem Çokluk, Hande Toptan, Professor Oguz Karabay, İlhan Yıldırım
» Jetzt Zugang zum Volltext erhalten
Wichtige Hinweise

Publisher’s Note

Springer Nature remains neutral with regard to jurisdictional claims in published maps and institutional affiliations.

Summary

Background

Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) is an acute inflammatory respiratory disease. Osteopontin (OPN) is a glycoprotein expressed in various cell types, such as bone, immune, smooth muscle, epithelial and endothelial cells. It also acts as a regulator of immune response. The aim of the present study was to reveal the place of serum osteopontin levels in predicting severity among patients with COVID-19.

Methods

This study included 84 patients, 43 female and 45 male. Patients were divided into 2 groups, group 1 non-severe group (n: 48), group 2 severe (n: 40). Demographic data, neutrophil, lymphocyte, platelet, white blood cell counts, albumin, procalcitonin, C‑reactive protein (CRP) and OPN levels were recorded. The OPN levels and these inflammatory parameters of the two groups were compared.

Results

There were no significant differences in terms of gender (female/male 25/23 vs. 18/22) and platelet count (178 K/μL vs. 191 K/μL) between the groups (p > 0.05). Ages (57.7 ± 17.0 years vs. 71.4 ± 12.8 years), procalcitonin (0.07 vs. 0.24 ng/mL), CRP (17 vs 158 mg/l), neutrophil count (3.7 vs 5.64 K/μL), WBC counts (5.38 vs 7.85 K/μL) and number of deaths (0 vs 26) (p < 0.001). The OPN levels (98.5 vs 13.75 ng/mL, p = 0.002) were found to be statistically higher, in group 2 than group 1.

Conclusion

The present study showed that OPN can be used to predict the severity in patients with COVID-19.

Bitte loggen Sie sich ein, um Zugang zu diesem Inhalt zu erhalten

Jetzt einloggen Kostenlos registrieren

Sie möchten Zugang zu diesem Inhalt erhalten? Dann informieren Sie sich jetzt über unsere Produkte:

Abo für kostenpflichtige Inhalte

Jetzt informieren
Literatur
Über diesen Artikel

Version: 0.1184.0