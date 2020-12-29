Relationship between serum osteopontin levels and the severity of COVID-19 infection

Summary

Background Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) is an acute inflammatory respiratory disease. Osteopontin (OPN) is a glycoprotein expressed in various cell types, such as bone, immune, smooth muscle, epithelial and endothelial cells. It also acts as a regulator of immune response. The aim of the present study was to reveal the place of serum osteopontin levels in predicting severity among patients with COVID-19.

Methods This study included 84 patients, 43 female and 45 male. Patients were divided into 2 groups, group 1 non-severe group ( n : 48), group 2 severe ( n : 40). Demographic data, neutrophil, lymphocyte, platelet, white blood cell counts, albumin, procalcitonin, C‑reactive protein (CRP) and OPN levels were recorded. The OPN levels and these inflammatory parameters of the two groups were compared.

Results There were no significant differences in terms of gender (female/male 25/23 vs. 18/22) and platelet count (178 K/μL vs. 191 K/μL) between the groups ( p > 0.05). Ages (57.7 ± 17.0 years vs. 71.4 ± 12.8 years), procalcitonin (0.07 vs. 0.24 ng/mL), CRP (17 vs 158 mg/l), neutrophil count (3.7 vs 5.64 K/μL), WBC counts (5.38 vs 7.85 K/μL) and number of deaths (0 vs 26) ( p < 0.001). The OPN levels (98.5 vs 13.75 ng/mL, p = 0.002) were found to be statistically higher, in group 2 than group 1.