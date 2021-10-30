 Skip to main content
Registrieren
Springer Medizin Österreich
TOOLBAR 1 2 3 4
SUCHE
MENÜ 1 2 3 4
Suchformular schließen
Erweiterte Suche
main-content
nach oben
PDF-Version jetzt herunterladen
download
Ausgabenarchiv
archive
insite
Drucken
print
share

Tipp

Weitere Artikel dieser Ausgabe durch Wischen aufrufen

29.10.2021 | original article Open Access

Now, I think doctors can be heroes … Medical student’s attitudes towards the COVID-19 pandemic’s impact on key aspects of medical education and how the image of the medical profession has changed due to the COVID-19 pandemic

Zeitschrift:
Wiener Medizinische Wochenschrift
Autoren:
Verena Steiner-Hofbauer, Julia S. Grundnig, Viktoria Drexler, Anita Holzinger
» Zum Volltext PDF-Version jetzt herunterladen
Wichtige Hinweise

Availability of data and material

Not applicable. For data protection reasons, the original data cannot be shared.

Code availability

Not applicable

Publisher’s Note

Springer Nature remains neutral with regard to jurisdictional claims in published maps and institutional affiliations.

Summary

Background

The COVID-19 (coronavirus disease 2019) pandemic hit the world in early 2020 and influenced medical education worldwide. Distance learning, risk of infection and patient care, telehealth literacy, medical ethics and research in medical education are key factors of medical education challenged by the pandemic. Additionally, the following question arises: “What do medical students think about their future profession in the face of this crisis?”

Methods

A cross-sectional survey was conducted among all undergraduate medical students of the Medical University of Vienna. 872 students answered the self-developed questionnaire. Qualitative and quantitative data analyses were conducted.

Results

The data show that the COVID-19 pandemic has raised awareness for the key aspects. In all areas of interest, students’ feeling of petaredness is limited. Limitations in practical training and distance learning as well as social isolation concern a majority of students. Neutral, positive, and negative themes emerged in qualitative data analysis. Only 8% of the students of the first 3 years of study versus 13.4% of the students in higher years commented negatively. 18.7% of male vs. only 12.5% of all female students’ comments were positive. A large proportion of positive comments were dedicated to the relevance and deeper meaning of the medical profession. Infection risk and the demanding nature of the medical profession were predominant in negative comments.

Conclusion

The COVID-19 crisis has turned the spotlight on several aspects of medical education in need of reform. In addition, the occupational image of the medical profession seems to shift under the weight of this pandemic.

Unsere Produktempfehlungen

Abo für kostenpflichtige Inhalte

Jetzt informieren
Literatur
Über diesen Artikel

Version: 0.1664.0