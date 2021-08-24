Cutaneous and hypersensitivity reactions associated with COVID-19 vaccination—a narrative review

Summary

Vaccination against severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus type 2 (SARS-CoV‑2) has become a major tool in the battle against the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic. Numerous products have been developed and more are to come. Vaccination success varies greatly between different countries. There are a number of different vaccine types, such as mRNA, DNA vaccines, adenovirus vector vaccines, and full-length spike protein nanoparticles with a special matrix. The different types may also cause a different spectrum of adverse events. With mass vaccination, post-marketing surveillance for product safety becomes increasingly important. In this review, we discuss possible hypersensitivity and cutaneous adverse events related to SARS-CoV‑2 vaccination—from local reactions like COVID arm to systemic and severe reactions like anaphylaxis. Vaccination may also induce or exacerbate preexisting disorders such as herpes zoster infection. This review should provide information to tailor, whenever possible, vaccination to patients’ needs. It is a contribution to patient safety as well. There is general consensus that the benefits of SARS-CoV‑2 vaccination currently outweigh the risks of possible adverse events.