26.04.2022 | original article

New inflammatory biomarkers (lymphocyte and monocyte percentage to high-density lipoprotein cholesterol ratio and lymphocyte to monocyte percentage ratio) and their association with some cardiometabolic diseases

Results from a large Kurdish cohort study in Iran

Autoren: Maryam Kohsari, Mehdi Moradinazar, Zohreh Rahimi, Farid Najafi, Yahya Pasdar, Ebrahim Shakiba

Erschienen in: Wiener klinische Wochenschrift

Summary

Background

The incidence of metabolic heart diseases has increased significantly in Middle Eastern countries such as Iran. The present study aimed to investigate the association between monocyte percentage to high-density cholesterol ratio (MHR), lymphocyte percentage to high-density cholesterol ratio (LHR), and lymphocyte to monocyte percentage ratio (LMR) and cardiometabolic diseases in a Kurdish population in the west of Iran.

Methods

This study recruited 9803 individuals, 4728 (48.2%) were male and 5084 (51.8%) were female from Ravansar, Iran. All biomarkers were analyzed by the standard methods.

Results

The prevalence of cardiometabolic diseases was higher in overweight/obese participants and increased with age. MHR and LHR increased significantly in cardiometabolic individuals compared with healthy controls. Individuals in the fourth quartiles of LHR and MHR had higher odds ratio (ORs) for metabolic syndrome (MetS) and diabetes mellitus (DM) than the first quartiles. The LMR had a statistical association with non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) ORs and FLI. Besides, all these associations were stronger for females, and increased physical activity decreased inflammatory biomarkers.

Conclusion

The present study showed MHR and LHR had significant associations with ORs of MetS and DM. Also, MHR and LHR had a significant positive correlation with cardiometabolic risk factors. The LMR only had a statistical association with NAFLD and fatty liver index (FLI). Besides, the strong correlation between inflammatory biomarkers and cardiometabolic risk factors in females might be relevant to higher fat accumulation and metabolic inflammation background, and lower physical activity.
