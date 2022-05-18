Clinical predictors of hyponatremia in patients with heart failure according to severity of chronic kidney disease

Results

Of the 1232 patients, 38.6% were hyponatremic. Patients with severe CKD, compared to those with normal renal function and mild-to-moderate CKD, were more likely to be hyponatremic (47.1%, 34.4% and 36.6%, respectively; p ≤ 0.0001). Alcohol consumption, female sex, n -terminal pro-brain natriuretic peptide (NT-proBNP), hydrochlorothiazide (HCT), and mineralocorticoid receptor antagonist (MRA) use, or angiotensin II receptor I blocker (ARB) non-use were associated with hyponatremia in patients with normal renal function ( p ≤ 0.03 in all cases). Current smoking, diabetes mellitus, NT-proBNP, loop diuretic dose, and MRA use were predictors in mild-to-moderate CKD ( p ≤ 0.04 in all cases). ARB use, loop diuretic dose, and HCT use were predictors in severe CKD ( p ≤ 0.03 in all cases). Non-use of dihydropyridine calcium channel blocker (CCB) was an independent predictor of hyponatremia in all CKD stages ( p ≤ 0.04 in all cases).