17.05.2022 | original article

Clinical predictors of hyponatremia in patients with heart failure according to severity of chronic kidney disease

verfasst von: Ivan Velat, Željko Bušić, Prof. Viktor Čulić

Erschienen in: Wiener klinische Wochenschrift

Summary

Background

Chronic kidney disease (CKD) has been associated with adverse clinical outcomes. Hyponatremia, a marker of illness severity and poor prognosis, is commonly exhibited in patients with CKD.

Methods

This cross-sectional study included patients hospitalized due to heart failure (HF). We used stepwise logistic regression to investigate the independent association of cardiovascular drugs, markers of HF severity, and baseline clinical characteristics with hyponatremia in three subgroups; normal renal function, mild-to-moderate CKD, and severe CKD.

Results

Of the 1232 patients, 38.6% were hyponatremic. Patients with severe CKD, compared to those with normal renal function and mild-to-moderate CKD, were more likely to be hyponatremic (47.1%, 34.4% and 36.6%, respectively; p ≤ 0.0001). Alcohol consumption, female sex, n-terminal pro-brain natriuretic peptide (NT-proBNP), hydrochlorothiazide (HCT), and mineralocorticoid receptor antagonist (MRA) use, or angiotensin II receptor I blocker (ARB) non-use were associated with hyponatremia in patients with normal renal function (p ≤ 0.03 in all cases). Current smoking, diabetes mellitus, NT-proBNP, loop diuretic dose, and MRA use were predictors in mild-to-moderate CKD (p ≤ 0.04 in all cases). ARB use, loop diuretic dose, and HCT use were predictors in severe CKD (p ≤ 0.03 in all cases). Non-use of dihydropyridine calcium channel blocker (CCB) was an independent predictor of hyponatremia in all CKD stages (p ≤ 0.04 in all cases).

Conclusion

Apart from a firm favorable effect of CCBs, cardiovascular therapy should be carefully tailored to avoid hyponatremia in patients with cardiorenal syndrome.

