Impact of socioeconomic aspects on cardiac implantable electronic device treatment and application of the EHRA guidelines

Cardiac implantable electronic devices (CIED) have become an indispensable part in everyday clinical practice in cardiology. The indications for CIED implantation are based on the guidelines of the European Heart Rhythm Association (EHRA). Nevertheless, numbers of CIED implantations in Europe are subject to considerable differences. We hypothesized that reimbursements linked to the respective health systems may influence implantation behavior.

Methods

Based on the EHRA White Book 2017, CIED implantation data as well as socioeconomic key figures were collected, in particular gross domestic product (GDP) and share of gross domestic product spent on healthcare.

Implantation numbers for pacemakers, implantable cardioverter defibrillators and cardiac resynchronization treatment as well as all in total were assessed, compared with the health care expenditures and visualized using heat maps.