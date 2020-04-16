 Skip to main content
15.04.2020

My personal highlights of ESMO 2019 regarding urogenital cancer

Zeitschrift:
memo - Magazine of European Medical Oncology
Autor:
Dora Niedersüß-Beke
Summary

The field of uro-oncology has become more and more important in the past 3 years. ESMO 2019 once again had more highlights in this growing field of medical oncology. The 2019 ESMO annual meeting was an outstanding conference, especially in uro-oncology. Trials with potential for changing the standard of care and novel therapy approaches were presented in bladder cancer and renal cell carcinoma.

