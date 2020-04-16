 Skip to main content
Registrieren
Springer Medizin Österreich
TOOLBAR 1 2 3 4
SUCHE
MENÜ 1 2 3 4
Suchformular schließen
Erweiterte Suche
main-content
nach oben
PDF-Version jetzt herunterladen
download
Ausgabenarchiv
archive
insite
Drucken
print
share

Tipp

Weitere Artikel dieser Ausgabe durch Wischen aufrufen

15.04.2020 | short review Open Access

Ovarian cancer surgery

Game-changing innovations

Zeitschrift:
memo - Magazine of European Medical Oncology
Autoren:
Richard Schwameis, Valentina Paspalj, Marlene Kranawetter, Assoc. Prof. PD Dr. Stephan Polterauer
» Zum Volltext PDF-Version jetzt herunterladen
Wichtige Hinweise

Publisher’s Note

Springer Nature remains neutral with regard to jurisdictional claims in published maps and institutional affiliations.

Summary

Surgery is a cornerstone of treatment in patients with ovarian cancer. In primary disease, patients should be carefully selected to undergo either primary debulking surgery or neoadjuvant chemotherapy followed by interval debulking surgery. The aim of every debulking surgery is complete tumour resection. Whilst thorough evaluation of the iliac and para-aortic lymph nodes is important, systematic lymphadenectomy may be omitted when lymph nodes seem unsuspicious. To date, surgical outcome seems to remain the most important prognostic factor in the treatment of patients with ovarian cancer and therefore patients should only be treated in high-volume centres that are able to perform complex multidisciplinary surgery. The role of debulking surgery in recurrent disease has yet to be defined.

Unsere Produktempfehlungen

Abo für kostenpflichtige Inhalte

Jetzt informieren
Literatur
Über diesen Artikel

Version: 0.726.0