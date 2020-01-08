 Skip to main content
Registrieren
Springer Medizin Österreich
TOOLBAR 1 2 3 4
SUCHE
MENÜ 1 2 3 4
Suchformular schließen
Erweiterte Suche
main-content
nach oben
PDF-Version jetzt herunterladen
download
Ausgabenarchiv
archive
insite
Drucken
print
share

Tipp

Weitere Artikel dieser Ausgabe durch Wischen aufrufen

07.01.2020 | short review Open Access

Perioperative treatment of soft-tissue sarcoma

Zeitschrift:
memo - Magazine of European Medical Oncology
Autor:
Christian Rothermundt
» Zum Volltext PDF-Version jetzt herunterladen
Wichtige Hinweise

Publisher’s Note

Springer Nature remains neutral with regard to jurisdictional claims in published maps and institutional affiliations.

Summary

The standard treatment of high-risk localized extremity and trunk soft-tissue sarcoma is wide local excision and radiation therapy, which can be delivered pre- or postoperatively. Improved care for sarcoma patients at expert centres with multidisciplinary tumour boards, specialized pathologists, surgeons, radio-oncologists, and medical oncologists, according to national or international guidelines, has improved outcomes. Yet, a substantial number of patients will experience disease recurrence with metastatic spread and ultimately die from their disease. In many solid tumours neo/adjuvant chemotherapy has become an accepted standard treatment, whereas in soft-tissue sarcoma discussions on the use of cytotoxic therapy in localized and resectable disease are ongoing. Some centres demonstrated the feasibility and now treat with concomitant neoadjuvant chemoradiotherapy as standard. Others argue that treatments should be given in the order of the accompanying evidence (surgery → radiotherapy → chemotherapy), which does not take biology of the disease into account and probably attempts to simplify complex decision making processes. It is important to enhance our ability to identify patients at highest risk of recurrence, and to generate data and develop tools to predict which patients will benefit from neo/adjuvant systemic therapy most.

Unsere Produktempfehlungen

Abo für kostenpflichtige Inhalte

Jetzt informieren
Literatur
Über diesen Artikel

Version: 20200108082883_0.519.0_aee2b92