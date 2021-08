Zurück zum Zitat World Health Organization (WHO) (1946/2006). Preamble to the constitution of the World Health Organization as adopted by the International Health Conference. New York, 19–22, June 1946 (signed on 22 July 1946 by the representatives of 61 States (Official Records of the World Health Organization, no. 2, p. 100) and entered into force on 7 April 1948). Basic Documents, Forty-fifth edition, Supplement, October 2006