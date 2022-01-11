Intensive care of geriatric patients—a thin line between under- and overtreatment

Summary

Demographic developments are leading to an ever-increasing proportion of elderly and aged patients in hospitals at all levels of care, and even more patients from these age groups are to be expected in the future. Based on the projected population development, e.g., in Norway, an increase in intensive care beds of between 26 and 37% is expected by 2025. This poses special challenges for the treatment and management of geriatric intensive care patients. The acute illness is not the only decisive factor, but rather the existing multimorbidity and functional limitations of this vulnerable patient group must likewise be taken into account. Age per se is not the sole determinant of prognosis in critical patients, even though mortality increases with age.