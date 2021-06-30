Histopathological progression of hidradenitis suppurativa/acne inversa

Summary

Background It is generally acknowledged that the first morphological change of hidradenitis suppurativa/acne inversa (HS/AI) consists of infundibular plugging of the folliculosebaceous apocrine apparatus, which is followed by acute and chronic inflammation, cysts with sinus formation, and fibrosis. Alternatively, it has been hypothesized that HS/AI is primarily a neutrophilic autoinflammatory disease and that the follicular plugging typical of this disease is secondary to inflammation.

Objective To review the sequence of the changes that mark the disease development, we have performed a histopathologic study on the surgical material from a series of axillary and inguinal/perineal cases.

Methods The histologic material from surgery on Hurley’s second and third stage HS/AI was retrieved and collected with the patients’ clinical images. The virtually uninvolved skin peripheral to the lesions was studied together with the main inflammatory foci on vertical sections stained with hematoxylin-eosin and immunohistochemistry for the follicle sheaths.

Results The fully developed lesions showed acute and chronic, suppurative and granulomatous inflammation overlapping fibrosis, cysts, and sinuses. Instead, the skin adjacent to florid inflammation showed plugging and dysmorphic alterations of the hair follicles associated with immunopathological changes of the inner root sheath keratin expression.