12.08.2021 | original article

Food additive E407a stimulates eryptosis in a dose-dependent manner

Zeitschrift:
Wiener Medizinische Wochenschrift
Autoren:
MD, PhD Dr. Anton Tkachenko, PhD Dr. Yurii Kot, MD, PhD Dr. Volodymyr Prokopyuk, MD, PhD Dr. Anatolii Onishchenko, PhD Dr. Alla Bondareva, MD, PhD, DSc Prof. Valeriy Kapustnik, MD, PhD, DSc Prof. Tetyana Chumachenko, PhD, DSc Prof. Yevgen Perskiy, MD, PhD, DSc Prof. Dmytro Butov, MD, PhD, DSc Prof. Oksana Nakonechna
Summary

Background

Concerns about the biosafety of the common food additive E407a have been raised. It has been demonstrated to induce intestinal inflammation, accompanied by activation of apoptosis, upon oral exposure. Thus, it is of interest to investigate how E407a affects eryptosis, a suicidal cell death mode of red blood cells.

Objective

To evaluate the effects of semi-refined carrageenan (E407a) on eryptosis.

Methods

Flow cytometry was employed to assess eryptosis in blood exposed to various concentrations of E407a (0 g/L, 1 g/L, 5 g/L, and 10 g/L) during incubation for 24 h by analyzing phosphatidylserine externalization in erythrocytes using annexin V staining and via evaluating reactive oxygen species (ROS) generation using 2′,7′-dichlorodihydrofluorescein diacetate (H2DCFDA). In addition, the eryptosis indices mentioned above were determined in rats orally administered E407a at a dose of 140 mg/kg weight for 2 weeks. Confocal scanning laser microscopy was performed to visualize cell membrane scrambling.

Results

Oral intake of E407a for 2 weeks by rats was not associated with membrane scrambling in erythrocytes. However, ROS overproduction was observed. Meanwhile, incubation of blood with various concentrations of semi-refined carrageenan resulted in a dose-dependent promotion of eryptosis, evidenced by the enhanced percentage of annexin V-positive erythrocytes and higher mean fluorescence intensity (MFI) values of annexin V-FITC in all erythrocytes. The highest concentration of E407a promotes a statistically significant increase in ROS generation in erythrocytes, suggesting the role of ROS-mediated induction of eryptosis in this case.

Conclusion

Incubation of blood with the food additive E407a leads to the activation of eryptosis in a dose-dependent manner. ROS-mediated mechanisms are partially responsible for E407a-induced eryptosis.

