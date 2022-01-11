Summary

Delirium is the most common acute disorder of cognitive function in older patients. Delirium is life threatening, often under-recognized, serious, and costly. The causes are multifactorial, with old age and neurocognitive disorders as the main risk factors. Etiologies are various and multifactorial, and often related to acute medical illness, adverse drug reactions, or medical complications. To date, diagnosis is clinically based, depending on the presence or absence of certain features. In view of the multifactorial etiology, multicomponent approaches seem most promising for facing patients’ needs. Pharmacological intervention, neither for prevention nor for treatment, has been proven effective unanimously. This article reviews the current clinical practice for delirium in geriatric patients, including etiology, pathophysiology, diagnosis, prognosis, treatment, prevention, and outcomes.