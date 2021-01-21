20.01.2021 | case report Open Access
Reversible severe glycogenic hepatopathy in type 1 diabetes
- Zeitschrift:
- Wiener Medizinische Wochenschrift
Wichtige Hinweise
Publisher’s Note
Springer Nature remains neutral with regard to jurisdictional claims in published maps and institutional affiliations.
Summary
Case presentation
We report a case of severe glycogenic hepatopathy in a 17-year-old boy with poorly controlled type 1 diabetes. On presentation, major findings included unexplained pronounced hepatomegaly and increased liver enzymes, ferritin, and triglycerides. Histology and electron microscopy evaluation showed severe glycogen storage, steatosis, and signs of fibrosis, resembling the histomorphological findings of Mauriac syndrome. After information about the nature of the disease and intensification of insulin therapy with insulin pump, liver enzymes, ferritin, and triglycerides normalized within 1 month.
Conclusion
Glycogenic hepatopathy is a rare but important potential complication in poorly controlled juvenile diabetic patients. With improved metabolic control, it is fully reversible.