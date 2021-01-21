Reversible severe glycogenic hepatopathy in type 1 diabetes

Case presentation

We report a case of severe glycogenic hepatopathy in a 17-year-old boy with poorly controlled type 1 diabetes. On presentation, major findings included unexplained pronounced hepatomegaly and increased liver enzymes, ferritin, and triglycerides. Histology and electron microscopy evaluation showed severe glycogen storage, steatosis, and signs of fibrosis, resembling the histomorphological findings of Mauriac syndrome. After information about the nature of the disease and intensification of insulin therapy with insulin pump, liver enzymes, ferritin, and triglycerides normalized within 1 month.