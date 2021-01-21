 Skip to main content
20.01.2021 | case report Open Access

Reversible severe glycogenic hepatopathy in type 1 diabetes

Zeitschrift:
Wiener Medizinische Wochenschrift
Autoren:
MD Jan de Laffolie, MD Clemens Kamrath, MD Diana Burchert, MD Claudia Böttcher, MD Prof. Stefan Alexander Wudy, MD Prof. Klaus-Peter Zimmer
Summary

Case presentation

We report a case of severe glycogenic hepatopathy in a 17-year-old boy with poorly controlled type 1 diabetes. On presentation, major findings included unexplained pronounced hepatomegaly and increased liver enzymes, ferritin, and triglycerides. Histology and electron microscopy evaluation showed severe glycogen storage, steatosis, and signs of fibrosis, resembling the histomorphological findings of Mauriac syndrome. After information about the nature of the disease and intensification of insulin therapy with insulin pump, liver enzymes, ferritin, and triglycerides normalized within 1 month.

Conclusion

Glycogenic hepatopathy is a rare but important potential complication in poorly controlled juvenile diabetic patients. With improved metabolic control, it is fully reversible.

