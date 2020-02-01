 Skip to main content
Registrieren
Springer Medizin Österreich
TOOLBAR 1 2 3 4
SUCHE
MENÜ 1 2 3 4
Suchformular schließen
Erweiterte Suche
main-content
nach oben
PDF-Version jetzt herunterladen
download
Ausgabenarchiv
archive
insite
Drucken
print
share

Tipp

Weitere Artikel dieser Ausgabe durch Wischen aufrufen

31.01.2020 | original report Open Access

Incidental thyroid papillary microcarcinoma on 1777 surgically treated patients for benign thyroid disease

A monoinstitutional experience and literature review

Zeitschrift:
memo - Magazine of European Medical Oncology
Autoren:
Gaia Peluso, Stefania Masone, Silvia Campanile, Carmen Criscitiello, Concetta Dodaro, Armando Calogero, Paola Incollingo, Gianluca Minieri, Marsela Menkulazi, Alessandro Scotti, Vincenzo Tammaro, Ali Akbar Jamshidi, Luigi Pelosio, Marcello Caggiano, Nicola Carlomagno, Michele L. Santangelo
» Zum Volltext PDF-Version jetzt herunterladen
Wichtige Hinweise

Publisher’s Note

Springer Nature remains neutral with regard to jurisdictional claims in published maps and institutional affiliations.

Summary

Background

We evaluated the frequency of incidental papillary thyroid microcarcinomas (mPTC) in thyroidectomies performed for benign diseases, to better characterize this nosologic entity and to assess the best treatment.

Methods

Between 2009 and 2017, a total of 1777 patients underwent surgery for benign thyroid disease. Patients with preoperative undetermined or positive for malignancy cytology were excluded, as well as incidental thyroid cancer larger than 1 cm.

Results

Total thyroidectomy was performed in 1649 patients (92.7%) and hemithyroidectomy in 128 (7.2%). Papillary thyroid cancer, sized between 2–10 mm, was found in 89 patients (5%), which were all by definition microcarcinomas (mPTC). In 11 patients mPTCs were multifocal and in 7 bilateral. Just 6 patients received hemithyroidectomy and later underwent radical surgery without complications. No tumor-related morbidity or mortality was observed. The χ2 test showed a statistically significant association between mPTC and non-toxic multinodular goiter.

Discussion

In the literature, the rates of incidental mPTC vary, due to various factors such as histopathological examination and sampling numbers. Regarding surgical treatment, some authors support a “conservative” approach for the positive prognosis, but considering that it can be associated with mortality, lymph node recurrence and metastasis, its treatment is still controversial.

Conclusions

Our experience confirms that total thyroidectomy in multinodular goiter is a safe procedure, which ensures endocrine control and oncologic complete tumor resection, in case of mPTC. In uninodular goiter, we recommend hemithyroidectomy; if mPTC is discovered, we suggest radical surgery especially in patients older than 50 years and with familial disposition for thyroid cancer and peripheral tumors larger than 5 mm and aggressive variants.

Unsere Produktempfehlungen

Abo für kostenpflichtige Inhalte

Jetzt informieren
Literatur
Über diesen Artikel

Version: 20200128144738_0.571.0_fcf1a20