Spektrum der Augenheilkunde

16.11.2023 | review

Georg Joseph Beer (1763–1821): founder of the First University Eye Clinic

Places where he lived and worked in Vienna

verfasst von: Milan Ivanišević

Erschienen in: Spektrum der Augenheilkunde

Summary

Georg Joseph Beer (1763–1821) was an Austrian professor of ophthalmology who founded the First University Eye Clinic, the first such clinic in the world, and the Vienna School of Ophthalmology. He established ophthalmology as a separate specialty. Many famous ophthalmologists from Europe and abroad were educated by him and shared their knowledge with the next generations. He was an excellent eye surgeon, inventor, teacher, author, and medical illustrator. This paper gives a brief overview of his contributions to ophthalmology. In particular, the places where he lived and worked, which were located in the center of the city of Vienna, are described.
