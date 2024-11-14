Skip to main content
Wiener Medizinische Wochenschrift

13.11.2024 | original article

Frequency and risk factors of nosocomial infections in a trauma center: a case study from the Beni Suef University Hospital, Egypt

verfasst von: Moaz Beni Melhem, Manal M. Yasser, Aya I. Tagyan, Shimaa S. Khaled, M. Sayed Mohamed, Dalal Hussien M. Alkhalifah, Wael N. Hozzein

Erschienen in: Wiener Medizinische Wochenschrift

Summary

Background and objective

Hospital-acquired infections (HAI) cause a significant risk to patient maintenance and wellbeing, particularly within the specialized environment of a trauma center. This study focuses on investigating the frequency of HAI in a trauma center through a comprehensive surveillance and monitoring system.

Methods

This observational study, conducted between January 2023 and June 2023, focused on the 16-bed trauma center. HAI diagnoses were based on the centers for disease control and prevention (CDC) definitions that typically include specific criteria for different types of infections, for example, urinary tract infections, surgical site infections, bloodstream infections, and others.

Results

Among the 160 trauma center-admitted patients, 89 were included in the study. 44 patients contracted HAI, resulting in a frequency of 49.4%. The incidence rates (IR) were 21/1000 central venous catheter (CVC) days for catheter-related bloodstream infections (CRBSI), 10/100 urinary catheter days for catheter-associated urinary tract infections (CAUTI), and 34/1000 ventilator days for ventilator-associated pneumonia (VAP).

Conclusion

The HAI percentages noticed in the trauma center are comparatively lower than those reported in other developing country hospitals. The incidence of VAP aligns with findings from other studies.
