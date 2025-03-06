Anzeige
05.03.2025 | original article
Monitoring analysis of the use of biosimilar medicines in the Campania region (southern Italy) to support effective and sustainable care
Erschienen in: Wiener Medizinische Wochenschrift
Summary
Background
Biosimilar drugs offer a valuable opportunity for healthcare systems worldwide, providing significant cost savings and ensuring the same level of effectiveness and safety in the treatment of chronic conditions. These savings can be reinvested into continuous medical innovations.
Methods
A search was carried out to assess the use of key biosimilar medications across various therapeutic areas within an Italian health authority that serves a population of over 1 million people. Data on usage, costs, and the number of patients treated were obtained from the company databases. In addition, a comparison with the year 2022 was performed, aiming to identify any increase in the use of biosimilar drugs during 2023.
Results
The analysis of 2023 revealed that a large majority of the studied active ingredients are administered as biosimilar medications, with only a few exceptions. Resistance remains in the prescription of adalimumab and etanercept, with spending on the originators of close to 3 million euros.
Conclusion
The comparison between 2023 and 2022 highlighted the growing adoption of biosimilar medications. This positive trend suggests the potential for achieving full utilization in the near future. Such a result would significantly benefit the national healthcare system and the public, ensuring a healthcare approach that is both effective and sustainable.