Monitoring analysis of the use of biosimilar medicines in the Campania region (southern Italy) to support effective and sustainable care

Summary

Background Biosimilar drugs offer a valuable opportunity for healthcare systems worldwide, providing significant cost savings and ensuring the same level of effectiveness and safety in the treatment of chronic conditions. These savings can be reinvested into continuous medical innovations.

Methods A search was carried out to assess the use of key biosimilar medications across various therapeutic areas within an Italian health authority that serves a population of over 1 million people. Data on usage, costs, and the number of patients treated were obtained from the company databases. In addition, a comparison with the year 2022 was performed, aiming to identify any increase in the use of biosimilar drugs during 2023.

Results The analysis of 2023 revealed that a large majority of the studied active ingredients are administered as biosimilar medications, with only a few exceptions. Resistance remains in the prescription of adalimumab and etanercept, with spending on the originators of close to 3 million euros.