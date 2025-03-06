Skip to main content
Home
Zeitschriften
Zeitungen
Podcast
Gesundheitspolitik
Praxis
Allerlei
Jobs
Fachgebiete
Allgemeinmedizin Anästhesiologie & Intensivmedizin Apotheke Augenheilkunde Chirurgie Dermatologie Gynäkologie und Geburtshilfe HNO Innere Medizin Kinder & Jugendheilkunde Neurologie & Psychiatrie Orthopädie & Unfallchirurgie Pflege Urologie Zahnmedizin
Subfächer Innere Medizin
Diabetologie Gastroenterologie Infektiologie Kardiologie Onkologie und Hämatologie Pneumologie Rheumatologie
Fortbildungen
Überblick Fortbildungen DFP-Literaturstudium-Artikel DFP-Webcast Fortbildungen DFP-Podcasts
Erweiterte Suche
Anmelden
nach oben
Wiener Medizinische Wochenschrift

05.03.2025 | original article

Monitoring analysis of the use of biosimilar medicines in the Campania region (southern Italy) to support effective and sustainable care

verfasst von: Francesco Ferrara, Andrea Zovi, Roberto Langella, Maurizio Capuozzo

Erschienen in: Wiener Medizinische Wochenschrift

Einloggen, um Zugang zu erhalten

Summary

Background

Biosimilar drugs offer a valuable opportunity for healthcare systems worldwide, providing significant cost savings and ensuring the same level of effectiveness and safety in the treatment of chronic conditions. These savings can be reinvested into continuous medical innovations.

Methods

A search was carried out to assess the use of key biosimilar medications across various therapeutic areas within an Italian health authority that serves a population of over 1 million people. Data on usage, costs, and the number of patients treated were obtained from the company databases. In addition, a comparison with the year 2022 was performed, aiming to identify any increase in the use of biosimilar drugs during 2023.

Results

The analysis of 2023 revealed that a large majority of the studied active ingredients are administered as biosimilar medications, with only a few exceptions. Resistance remains in the prescription of adalimumab and etanercept, with spending on the originators of close to 3 million euros.

Conclusion

The comparison between 2023 and 2022 highlighted the growing adoption of biosimilar medications. This positive trend suggests the potential for achieving full utilization in the near future. Such a result would significantly benefit the national healthcare system and the public, ensuring a healthcare approach that is both effective and sustainable.
Literatur
1.
2.
3.
4.
5.
6.
7.
8.
Weise M, Bielsky MC, De Smet K, Ehmann F, Ekman N, Giezen TJ, Gravanis I, Heim HK, Heinonen E, Ho K, Moreau A, Narayanan G, Kruse NA, Reichmann G, Thorpe R, van Aerts L, Vleminckx C, Wadhwa M, Schneider CK. Biosimilars: what clinicians should know. Blood. 2012;120(26):5111–7. https://​doi.​org/​10.​1182/​blood-2012-04-425744.CrossRefPubMed
9.
10.
11.
12.
13.
Regione Campania. Misure di incentivazione della prescrizione di farmaci a brevetto scaduto e dei farmaci biosimilari in ambito reumatologico, gastroenterologico e dermatologico. 2023. Delibera n.583 del 13/09/2003.
14.
15.
16.
17.
18.
Padda IS, Bhatt R, Rehman O, Parmar M. Biosimilars use in medicine for inflammatory diseases. Treasure Island: StatPearls Publishing; 2023.
19.
Smolen JS, Landewé RBM, Bergstra SA, Kerschbaumer A, Sepriano A, Aletaha D, Caporali R, Edwards CJ, Hyrich KL, Pope JE, de Souza S, Stamm TA, Takeuchi T, Verschueren P, Winthrop KL, Balsa A, Bathon JM, Buch MH, Burmester GR, Buttgereit F, Cardiel MH, Chatzidionysiou K, Codreanu C, Cutolo M, den Broeder AA, El Aoufy K, Finckh A, Fonseca JE, Gottenberg JE, Haavardsholm EA, Iagnocco A, Lauper K, Li Z, McInnes IB, Mysler EF, Nash P, Poor G, Ristic GG, Rivellese F, Rubbert-Roth A, Schulze-Koops H, Stoilov N, Strangfeld A, van der Helm-van Mil A, van Duuren E, Vliet Vlieland TPM, Westhovens R, van der Heijde D. EULAR recommendations for the management of rheumatoid arthritis with synthetic and biological disease-modifying antirheumatic drugs: 2022 update. Ann Rheum Dis. 2023;82(1):3–18. https://​doi.​org/​10.​1136/​ard-2022-223356. Erratum in: Ann Rheum Dis. 2023 Mar;82(3):e76.CrossRefPubMed
20.
21.
22.
23.
Capuozzo M, Celotto V, Zovi A, Langella R, Ferrara F. Recovery of suspended reimbursements of high-cost drugs subjected to monitoring registries and negotiated agreements (MEAs): a tool for governance and clinical appropriateness in the Italian reality. Eur J Health Econ. 2023; https://​doi.​org/​10.​1007/​s10198-023-01640-4.CrossRefPubMed
Metadaten
Titel
Monitoring analysis of the use of biosimilar medicines in the Campania region (southern Italy) to support effective and sustainable care
verfasst von
Francesco Ferrara
Andrea Zovi
Roberto Langella
Maurizio Capuozzo
Publikationsdatum
05.03.2025
Verlag
Springer Vienna
Erschienen in
Wiener Medizinische Wochenschrift
Print ISSN: 0043-5341
Elektronische ISSN: 1563-258X
DOI
https://doi.org/10.1007/s10354-025-01071-1