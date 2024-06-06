Skip to main content
Wiener Medizinische Wochenschrift

05.06.2024 | case report

Pulmonary presentation and coil marcation of dirofilaria lung coin nodes – case report

verfasst von: Tomislav Bečejac, Luka Marcelić, MD, Damir Danolić, Marko Vrančić, Dorian Hiršl, Dubravko Jalšovec

Erschienen in: Wiener Medizinische Wochenschrift

Summary

Clinicians face significant diagnostic challenges when dealing with nodal lesions of the lung. The majority of lung nodules are benign; however, a significant number can be cancerous. Dirofilaria infestation should also be considered in the differential diagnosis of nodal lung lesions. Most patients with Dirofilaria infestation are asymptomatic. To determine the etiology of nodal lung infiltrations, procedures like radiological imaging, bronchoscopy, endobronchial ultrasound transbronchial needle aspiration (EBUS-TBNA), transthoracic biopsy (TTB), tumor markers, nonspecific serological tests, or surgical removal of the lung coin lesions can be performed. Coil marking of the smaller lung lesions under computed tomography (CT) guidance is a helpful tool in determining the position and localization of the nodal lung lesions. Video-assisted thoracoscopic surgery (VATS) or robot-assisted thoracoscopic surgery (RATS) wedge resection is a diagnostic and therapeutic method of choice. No additional treatment of Dirofilaria other than wedge resection of the lung is necessary.
Metadaten
Titel
Pulmonary presentation and coil marcation of dirofilaria lung coin nodes – case report
verfasst von
Tomislav Bečejac
Luka Marcelić, MD
Damir Danolić
Marko Vrančić
Dorian Hiršl
Dubravko Jalšovec
Publikationsdatum
05.06.2024
Verlag
Springer Vienna
Erschienen in
Wiener Medizinische Wochenschrift
Print ISSN: 0043-5341
Elektronische ISSN: 1563-258X
DOI
https://doi.org/10.1007/s10354-024-01044-w