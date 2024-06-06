Pulmonary presentation and coil marcation of dirofilaria lung coin nodes – case report

Summary

Clinicians face significant diagnostic challenges when dealing with nodal lesions of the lung. The majority of lung nodules are benign; however, a significant number can be cancerous. Dirofilaria infestation should also be considered in the differential diagnosis of nodal lung lesions. Most patients with Dirofilaria infestation are asymptomatic. To determine the etiology of nodal lung infiltrations, procedures like radiological imaging, bronchoscopy, endobronchial ultrasound transbronchial needle aspiration (EBUS-TBNA), transthoracic biopsy (TTB), tumor markers, nonspecific serological tests, or surgical removal of the lung coin lesions can be performed. Coil marking of the smaller lung lesions under computed tomography (CT) guidance is a helpful tool in determining the position and localization of the nodal lung lesions. Video-assisted thoracoscopic surgery (VATS) or robot-assisted thoracoscopic surgery (RATS) wedge resection is a diagnostic and therapeutic method of choice. No additional treatment of Dirofilaria other than wedge resection of the lung is necessary.