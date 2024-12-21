Evolving treatment paradigms after CDK4/6 inhibitors in advanced breast cancer

Challenges of post-CDK4/6i treatment
Continued importance of biomarker testing
Genomic finding
Detection
Matched therapy
ESR1mut
NGS, PCR (blood or tumor tissue)
Elacestrant*,#
PIK3CAmut
NGS, PCR (blood or tumor tissue if blood negative)
Alpelisib (+ fulvestrant)*,#
Capivasertib (+ fulvestrant)*,#
Inavolisib (+ palbociclib and fulvestrant) **
AKT1mut
NGS (blood or tumor tissue if blood negative)
Capivasertib (+ fulvestrant)*,#
PTENmut
NGS (blood or tumor tissue if blood negative)
Capivasertib (+ fulvestrant)*,#
ERBB2mut
NGS (tumor tissue or blood)
Neratinib*,#, Lapatinib*,#
gBRCA1/2
Germline sequencing
Olaparib*,#, Talazoparib*,#
sBRCA1/2
NGS (tumor tissue or blood)
Olaparib§
gPALB2
Germline sequencing
Olaparib§
NTRK fusion
FISH, NGS, PCR (tumor tissue or blood)
Larotrectinib*,#, Entrectinib*,#, Repotrectinib*
Microsatellite instability-high or mismatch repair deficient
IHC, NGS, PCR (tumor tissue)
Pembrolizumab*,#,
Dostarlimab-gxly*
Tumor mutational burden-high ≥ 10 mut/Mb
NGS (tumor tissue or blood)
Pembrolizumab*,#
RET fusion
NGS (tumor tissue or blood)
Selpercatinib*
Treatment sequencing postprogression on frontline CDK4/6 inhibitors plus endocrine therapy
Therapeutic options in the absence of targetable alterations
postMONARCH [69]
MAINTAIN [66]
PALMIRA [67]
PACE [68]
Phase
3
2
2
2
Patients (n)
368
132
198
220
Prior chemotherapy
0%
9%
0%
16%
Prior palbociclib
59%
85%
100%
91%
Prior ribociclib
33%
12%
0%
4.5%
Prior abemaciclib
8%
2%
0%
4.1%
Second-line
100%
65%
100%
77%
> Second-line
0%
18.5%
0%
17%
CDKi on trial
Abemaciclib
Ribociclib
Palbociclib
Palbociclib
ET on trial
Fulvestrant
Fulvestrant or exemestane
Letrozole or fulvestrant
Fulvestrant
6‑months PFS (CDKi + ET vs ET)
50% vs 37%
41.2% vs 24.6%
40.9% vs 28.6%
32.9% vs 29.8%
mPFS in months (CDKi + ET vs ET)
6.0 vs 5.3
5.29 vs 2.76
4.2 vs 3.6
4.6 vs 4.8
HR, 0.73
HR, 0.57
HR, 0.80
HR, 1.11
(95% CI, 0.57–0.95)
(95% CI, 0.39–0.85)
(95% CI, 0.6–1.1)
(90% CI 0.79–1.55)
p = 0.02
p = 0.006
p = 0.206
p = 0.62
PIK3CA mutations
ESR1 mutations
Germline BRCA/PALB2 mutations
HER2-low, HER2-ultralow and HER2− in high-risk ET “resistant” patients
Destiny-Breast-06 in HR+/HER2-low and HER2-ultralow [85]
TROPION-B01 HR+/HER2− [91]
TROPICS-02 HR+/HER2− [90]
Phase
3
3
3
3
Patients (n)
866
557
732
272
Prior lines of chemotherapy
0
1–2
1–2
2–4
Prior CDK4/6i
90.4%
64.1%
82%
99%
ADC on trial vs physician’s choice of chemotherapy
T‑DXd
T‑DXd
Dato-DXd
SG
PFS (months)
13.2 vs 8.1
10.1 vs 5.4
6.9 vs 4.9
5.5 vs 4.0
HR, 0.63
HR, 0.51
HR, 0.63
HR, 0.66
(95% CI, 0.53–0.75)
(95% CI, 0.40–0.64)
(95% CI 0.52–0.76)
(95% CI 0.53–0.83)
p < 0.0001
p < 0.0001
p < 0.0001
p = 0.0003
OS
HR, 0.81§
HR, 0.64
HR, 0.84§
HR, 0.79
(95% CI, 0.65–1.00)
(95% CI, 0.48–0.86)
(95% CI, 0.62–1.14)
(95% CI, 0.65–0.96)
p = NR
p = 0.0028
p = NR
p = 0.02
ORR (%)
57.3 vs 31.2
52.6 vs 16.3
36.4 vs 22.9
21.0 vs 14.0