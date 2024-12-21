Evolving treatment paradigms after CDK4/6 inhibitors in advanced breast cancer

Cyclin-dependent kinase 4/6 inhibitors (CDK4/6i) have significantly transformed the treatment landscape for patients with advanced hormone receptor-positive (HR+), human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative (HER2−) breast cancer, in both first- and second-line settings, and have been established as the standard of care for endocrine-responsive disease []. Despite some remaining controversy whether they have to be used in first-line for all patients [], most guidelines recommend their upfront use in HR+ metastatic breast cancer (mBC) []. There are three approved CDK4/6i in the metastatic setting that showed remarkably similar progression-free survival (PFS) []. First-line (1L) approval of palbociclib was based on results from the phase III PALOMA-2 trial (NCT01740427) [], ribociclib on the phase III MONALEESA-2 trial (NCT01958021) [], and abemaciclib on the phase III MONARCH 3 trial (NCT02246621) []. As of today, limited data are available regarding the optimal therapeutic sequence after progression on CDK4/6i. While numerous options exist, evidence supporting the most effective sequence remains scarce. Nonetheless, “serial endocrine therapy” followed by cytotoxic agents is recommended by all contemporary treatment guidelines.

Therefore, this position paper aims to provide up-to-date information on potential strategies after progression on CDK4/6i by evaluating available data of second- and third-line therapy options following CDK4/6i treatment. Strategies are discussed for optimal sequencing, and novel agents are explored that are currently under investigation for patients with HR+ metastatic breast cancer (mBC).

While first-line CDK4/6i-based therapy provides relevant clinical activity, approximately 20% of tumors treated with combined CDK4/6i and endocrine therapy (ET) exhibit “primary resistance” (de novo), characterized by a lack of initial response or limited sustained benefit. Additionally, nearly all tumors will eventually develop acquired (secondary) resistance, requiring further lines of treatment []. Due to reduced general condition, refusal of therapy or death, not every patient is treated with subsequent treatment lines. Data from the Austrian Study Group of Medical Tumor Therapy (AGMT) mBC-Registry show treatment attrition rates of 19.6% between the 1st and 2nd lines, 23.0% between the 2nd and 3rd lines, 29.6% between the 3rd and 4th and 30.6% from ≥ 4th to ≥ 5th line of therapy []. Interpreting all the scientific evidence together supports a “best treatment first” strategy, though this approach should be balanced with considerations of toxicity and patient preferences. For providing as many patients as possible with access to the most effective therapy, it has become critical to understand how exposure to endocrine therapy and CDK4/6i changes the phenotype and/or genomic landscape of metastatic tumors, in particular with respect to druggable mutations.

Therapeutic advances in mBC have significantly improved patient outcomes, yet they have also raised important questions regarding the optimal sequencing of current and emerging treatments. Considering multiple factors (Fig.), the recent approvals of novel therapies with overlapping indications increasingly compel physicians to not only rely on the interpretation of clinical studies but also require indirect comparisons between published studies. In addition, it is necessary to integrate disease-related factors, and personal experience to optimally select targeted agents and combinations for HR+/HER2− mBC patients post-CDK4/6i therapy. Given the presence of several effective follow-up therapies [], the key question is how to determine the most effective sequence of treatments.

Continued importance of biomarker testing

17 ‐ 25 ]. Given this dynamic nature, liquid biopsy (most commonly, circulating tumor DNA [ctDNA] in plasma) has emerged as a novel method to characterize and monitor the tumor genome, increasingly guiding clinical decision-making alongside traditional tissue biopsy [ 17 , 21 , 26 ‐ 28 ]. The AURORA trial has highlighted frequent alterations in several driver genes in metastatic lesions, including mutations in ESR1 , PTEN, CDH1, PIK3CA , and RB1 , as well as amplifications of MDM4 and MYC , deletions in ARID1A , and clonality in genes such as RB1 and ERBB2 , by investigating both tissue and ctDNA. Additionally, a high tumor mutational burden (TMB) was associated with shorter time to relapse in patients with HR+ mBC [ 21 , 29 ]. Moreover, in HR+ mBC, acquired resistance to previous ET has been linked to mutations in ESR1 [ 30 ], the MAPK pathway [ 31 , 32 ], and various transcription factors such as ARID1A [ 31 , 33 , 34 ]. In this context, the occurrence of ESR1 mutations under the evolutionary pressure of aromatase inhibitor (AI) therapy has been shown to increase contiguously with each line of therapy. While ESR1 mutations rarely exist in primary tumors (~0–1%), they are relatively common in the metastatic setting and continuously increase with each line of therapy from approximately 5% in the first-line setting to 33% and approximately 40% in the second- and third-line setting, respectively [ 35 ‐ 39 ]. These observations indicate that serial testing of ctDNA represents a potentially viable tool for the early detection of resistance and the identification of newly emerged actionable targets [ 40 ‐ 43 ]. This emerging strategy holds promise for more personalized and timely interventions in the future as successfully demonstrated in the PADA-1 trial. In this study, a pioneering strategy was adopted by exchanging the endocrine partner of the CDK4/6i upon detection of an ESR1 mutation in patients with HR+/HER2− mBC. Specifically, switching from AI plus palbociclib to fulvestrant plus palbociclib nearly doubled PFS [ 44 ]. While the assessment of tissue biopsies remains the diagnostic gold standard for identifying molecular changes, including HR and/or HER2 status as well as genomic alterations, on which diagnosis, classification and subsequent treatment decisions should be based, it is important to note that studies have shown up to 40% of tumors exhibit biological changes of potential therapeutic relevance—most likely promoted by “therapeutic pressure” []. Given this dynamic nature, liquid biopsy (most commonly, circulating tumor DNA [ctDNA] in plasma) has emerged as a novel method to characterize and monitor the tumor genome, increasingly guiding clinical decision-making alongside traditional tissue biopsy []. The AURORA trial has highlighted frequent alterations in several driver genes in metastatic lesions, including mutations in, and, as well as amplifications ofand, deletions in, and clonality in genes such asand, by investigating both tissue and ctDNA. Additionally, a high tumor mutational burden (TMB) was associated with shorter time to relapse in patients with HR+ mBC []. Moreover, in HR+ mBC, acquired resistance to previous ET has been linked to mutations in], the MAPK pathway [], and various transcription factors such as]. In this context, the occurrence ofmutations under the evolutionary pressure of aromatase inhibitor (AI) therapy has been shown to increase contiguously with each line of therapy. Whilemutations rarely exist in primary tumors (~0–1%), they are relatively common in the metastatic setting and continuously increase with each line of therapy from approximately 5% in the first-line setting to 33% and approximately 40% in the second- and third-line setting, respectively []. These observations indicate that serial testing of ctDNA represents a potentially viable tool for the early detection of resistance and the identification of newly emerged actionable targets []. This emerging strategy holds promise for more personalized and timely interventions in the future as successfully demonstrated in the PADA-1 trial. In this study, a pioneering strategy was adopted by exchanging the endocrine partner of the CDK4/6i upon detection of anmutation in patients with HR+/HER2− mBC. Specifically, switching from AI plus palbociclib to fulvestrant plus palbociclib nearly doubled PFS [].

45 ]. This further underscores the relevance of plasma-based ctDNA analysis via NGS as an alternative. Although tissue can also be analyzed using next-generation sequencing (NGS), serial tissue biopsies are not routinely performed due to their invasiveness and or anatomical constraints (e.g., bone metastasis) []. This further underscores the relevance of plasma-based ctDNA analysis via NGS as an alternative.

BRCA1/2 or PALB2 especially following progression on CDK4/6i [ 46 ]. Similarly, the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) recommends testing tissue or ctDNA for biomarkers including PIK3CA, BRCA1/2 , and ESR1 mutations [ 47 , 48 ]. While tumor-informed assays for ctDNA detection are mostly used in the early stage disease, tumor-naïve (tumor-agnostic) testing employing several parameters from the same ‘omics’ (e.g., multiple fragmentomics features) or features from different ‘omics’ (multi-omics; e.g., genomics, fragmentomics, nucleosomics, and methylomics) has demonstrated promising performance in the advanced/metastatic setting [ 45 ]. Increasingly, pan-cancer comprehensive genomic profiling (CGP) panels are typically employed to detect/identify clinically relevant biomarkers and actionable alterations that can indicate the usefulness of subsequent targeted therapies [ 49 ]. Hence, the guidelines of the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) advise somatic mutation testing using tissue or plasma sample and furthermore recommend testing oforespecially following progression on CDK4/6i []. Similarly, the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) recommends testing tissue or ctDNA for biomarkers including, andmutations []. While tumor-informed assays for ctDNA detection are mostly used in the early stage disease, tumor-naïve (tumor-agnostic) testing employing several parameters from the same ‘omics’ (e.g., multiple fragmentomics features) or features from different ‘omics’ (multi-omics; e.g., genomics, fragmentomics, nucleosomics, and methylomics) has demonstrated promising performance in the advanced/metastatic setting []. Increasingly, pan-cancer comprehensive genomic profiling (CGP) panels are typically employed to detect/identify clinically relevant biomarkers and actionable alterations that can indicate the usefulness of subsequent targeted therapies [].

The authors point out that liquid biopsy analysis should be considered when metastatic disease is first detected and at each progression thereafter, especially when information about a molecular alteration could be treatment-relevant.

45 , 50 ]. In this regard, one should be aware that integrating the results of molecular testing into clinical practice necessitates a thorough understanding of the technical limitations and clinical implications of the underlying analytical tools, which can vary between different clinics [ 45 ]. With respect to the tests itself, it is recommended to use well-validated assays with established performance metrics (e.g. the AVENIO ctDNA Expanded kit with 77 genes) to ensure accurate interpretation of molecular findings [ 45 , 51 ]. It is also important to state that a noninformative ctDNA test result should always be repeated, and eventually rechecked based on tissue-based testing [ 27 , 45 ]. Additionally, evaluation of an untargeted assessment of tumor fractions can aid decision-making since very low tumor fractions point towards detection issues, whereas higher tumor fractions in blood correlate with a poorer prognosis and can, thus, also be used to evaluate therapy response [ 45 ]. In special cases such as bone-only metastatic disease, where the disease cannot be evaluated using RECIST criteria, mere ctDNA dynamics themselves may guide clinical decisions in the future [ 52 ]. Genomic coverage and sensitivity of liquid biopsies can be further enhanced by combining several liquid biopsy analytes, including cell-free DNA and ctDNA, circulating tumor cells, exosomes, proteins, and metabolites. However, the analysis of numerous markers also adds to data complexity and increases the challenge of interpretation in a clinically relevant manner: The management of such a huge amount of data requires careful discussion in a multiprofessional team and supports the development of innovative machine learning algorithms. Also, continuous education and training of physicians and laboratory personnel as well as investments in laboratory and bioinformatic resources are crucial []. In this regard, one should be aware that integrating the results of molecular testing into clinical practice necessitates a thorough understanding of the technical limitations and clinical implications of the underlying analytical tools, which can vary between different clinics []. With respect to the tests itself, it is recommended to use well-validated assays with established performance metrics (e.g. the AVENIO ctDNA Expanded kit with 77 genes) to ensure accurate interpretation of molecular findings []. It is also important to state that a noninformative ctDNA test result should always be repeated, and eventually rechecked based on tissue-based testing []. Additionally, evaluation of an untargeted assessment of tumor fractions can aid decision-making since very low tumor fractions point towards detection issues, whereas higher tumor fractions in blood correlate with a poorer prognosis and can, thus, also be used to evaluate therapy response []. In special cases such as bone-only metastatic disease, where the disease cannot be evaluated using RECIST criteria, mere ctDNA dynamics themselves may guide clinical decisions in the future [].

ESR1 , which suggests potential cancer driver mutations. In addition, identifying HCCS fusions involving known cancer-driving kinases might offer new treatment options for patients with heavily pretreated disease. However, some of these fusions might be missed due to their low frequency with current testing standards, yet some are targetable and even have US Food and Drug Administration (FDA)-approved treatments available [ 53 ]. This could be one of many potentially interesting approaches, for example, for the subset of patients with ESR1 mutations who did not respond to elacestrant in the EMERALD trial (as indicated by an initial early drop in PFS curves), interpreted by some as suggestion of ‘total endocrine resistance’ [ 54 ]. Nonetheless, the EMERALD trial was the first to lead to the approval of the oral selective estrogen receptor degrader (SERD) elacestrant in palliative treatment [ 54 ], marking a significant milestone in the treatment armamentarium of HR+/HER2− mBC patients. For the sake of completeness, the “new field” of fusion RNAs needs to be addressed since researchers found that about one-third of metastatic breast cancers harbor highly expressed high-confidence and cancer-specific (HCCS) fusion RNAs, with 64.5% involving cancer-related genes like, which suggests potential cancer driver mutations. In addition, identifying HCCS fusions involving known cancer-driving kinases might offer new treatment options for patients with heavily pretreated disease. However, some of these fusions might be missed due to their low frequency with current testing standards, yet some are targetable and even have US Food and Drug Administration (FDA)-approved treatments available []. This could be one of many potentially interesting approaches, for example, for the subset of patients withmutations who did not respond to elacestrant in the EMERALD trial (as indicated by an initial early drop in PFS curves), interpreted by some as suggestion of ‘total endocrine resistance’ []. Nonetheless, the EMERALD trial was the first to lead to the approval of the oral selective estrogen receptor degrader (SERD) elacestrant in palliative treatment [], marking a significant milestone in the treatment armamentarium of HR+/HER2− mBC patients.

55 , 56 ]—that validated laboratories and—optimally—molecular tumor boards should conduct and interpret these tests, ultimately resulting in important treatment recommendations. To ensure the health system’s readiness for liquid biopsies and optimal care for mBC patients, stakeholders must act now to collaboratively create an equal and sustainable nationwide access environment in Austria. At the same time, a framework should be considered to cover costs of molecular tests for patients from all regions. Currently, the additional financial burden is encumbered on the evaluating/treating center and its payer, sometimes also for patients from other states who undergo testing. Hence, the authors propose the establishment of a central Austrian funding and quality control system for liquid biopsy testing and interpretation. Since the molecular test must align with the therapy indication, costs, and reimbursement, all of which are crucial factors in selecting the assay, the authors suggest that—somewhat similar to the Austrian CAR-T-cell network []—that validated laboratories and—optimally—molecular tumor boards should conduct and interpret these tests, ultimately resulting in important treatment recommendations. To ensure the health system’s readiness for liquid biopsies and optimal care for mBC patients, stakeholders must act now to collaboratively create an equal and sustainable nationwide access environment in Austria. At the same time, a framework should be considered to cover costs of molecular tests for patients from all regions. Currently, the additional financial burden is encumbered on the evaluating/treating center and its payer, sometimes also for patients from other states who undergo testing. Hence, the authors propose the establishment of a central Austrian funding and quality control system for liquid biopsy testing and interpretation.