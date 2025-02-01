Endometrial cancer—news from ASCO 2024

n

The long-term follow-up of selinexor maintenance in patients with TP53 wild-type (wt) advanced or recurrent endometrial cancer was reported and a prespecified subgroup analysis from the phase 3 ENGOT-EN5/GOG-3055/SIENDO study was presented []. Selinexor inhibits XPO1 which is a multiclient nuclear exporter. TP53 is a well-recognized prognostic marker for endometrial cancer; 50% of advanced or recurrent endometrial cancers are TP53 wt, and about 40–55% are both TP53wt and mismatch-repair proficient (pMMR). A total of 263 patients with stage IV or first relapse of endometrial cancer were enrolled in this study. All had previously received ≥ 12 weeks of taxane–carboplatin therapy which had had resulted in partial or complete remission according to RECIST criteria. After remission, patients received either selinexor 80 mg PO weekly or placebo. Patients with a BMI < 20 kg/mreceived a dose of 60 mg PO weekly instead. In this phase III study, detailed molecular subclassification assessed by DNA and immunohistochemistry was performed. The subgroup of patients with TP53wt tumors was analyzed. The median age was 64 versus 62 years in the selinexor group (= 77) and the placebo group (= 36), respectively. ECOG performance status was 0–1 in 98% and 100%, respectively. The majority of patients (84% versus 81%) had endometrioid tumors. Four versus 8% of patients had serous cancers and 53% versus 50% had recurrent disease, respectively. Complete remission before the start of selinexor therapy was achieved in 40% versus 47%, respectively, while partial remission was reported in 60% and 53% of women, respectively. MMR deficiency was reported in 26% versus 25%, respectively. At a median follow-up period of 36.8 months, the median progression-free survival (PFS) in the selinexor and the placebo group was 28 months versus 5 months, respectively (HR 0.44;= 0.0005). A significantly more favorable median PFS was also found for selinexor in the subgroup of patients with TP53wt/pMMR (40 months versus 5 months, respectively; HR 0.36;= 0.0011). Preliminary overall survival analysis showed a trend towards improved survival in the subgroup of patients with selinexor in both the TP53wt and the TP53wt/pMMR subgroup. Compared to placebo, selinexor resulted in more grade ≥ 3 toxicities: 13% nausea, 3% vomiting, 4% diarrhea, 5% asthenia, 8% fatigue, 10% thrombocytopenia, 20% neutropenia, and 7% anemia. Although the data from this SIENDO substudy are quite convincing, further prospective data in the p53wt population are urgently needed. The current ENGOT-EN20 study prospectively investigates selinexor maintenance therapy after chemotherapy with carboplatin and paclitaxel for participants with p53wt, advanced or recurrent endometrial cancer.