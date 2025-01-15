Highlights on gastroesophageal tumors: the comeback of FLOT

Traditionally, the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Congress presents a plenary session on Sunday, where usually four (and in some years, five) selected abstracts among all cancer types—including hematological and pediatric cancers—are presented. This event is highly appreciated and eagerly awaited. If we look at the content of plenary sessions over the last 15 years, we see a broad spectrum of topics spanning from public health issues to hematological diseases. During this time period, an abstract from the field of gastroesophageal (GE) tumors was presented for the first time at ASCO 2024. ESOPEC was one of the clinical trials focusing on GE oncology, where the first results were presented as a plenary abstract at ASCO [].

The primary endpoints of OS and pCR were remarkably improved within the FLOT arm; thus, this treatment modality became the new standard for these patients in the resectable setting. There are some minor issues which should be extracted from the footnotes of the study: although the general population seems to have a great benefit from FLOT, patients with less tumor burden (e.g., clinical T2 tumors) seem to have an equal benefit between FLOT and CROSS. This congress report did not address tolerability. One can assume that CROSS is better tolerated, so this might still represent an option for patients with lower tumor burden without clinical nodal involvement. Another important point is that the ESOPEC study did not represent the current standard with respect to the CROSS arm, since patients after neoadjuvant chemoradiotherapy with residual disease in tumor tissue are candidates for adjuvant immunotherapy []. Although we have to avoid cross-trial comparisons, despite a potential improvement in patient outcomes after the integration of adjuvant immunotherapy in the CROSS arm, the expected magnitude of benefit might be less than that observed with FLOT. To sum up, FLOT became the standard treatment option for the majority of patients with resectable esophageal and gastroesophageal cancer.

ESOPEC was designed to be a prospective randomized study to compare FLOT with CROSS for patients with locally advanced adenocarcinoma of the esophagus []. Patients with cT2 and cN+ or cT2‑4 and any N without distant metastasis were included in the study. The primary endpoint was overall survival (OS). Between February 2016 and April 2020, 438 patients from 25 German sites were randomized into two treatment arms. Baseline characteristics were well balanced between the two arms: male sex 89.3%, median age 63 (range 30–86) years, cT3/4 80.5%, cN+ 79.7%. R0 resection could be achieved in 94% versus 95% of the patients in the FLOT and CROSS arms, respectively. At a median follow-up of 55 months, median OS was 66 months in the FLOT arm and 37 months in the CROSS arm [].

There is a consensus on the necessity of multimodal management for locally advanced resectable esophageal cancer. However, whether perioperative chemotherapy with FLOT or neoadjuvant chemoradiotherapy with CROSS (41.4 Gy + carboplatin/paclitaxel) should be applied to patients was a matter of debate []. FLOT4 trial did not include patients with esophageal adenocarcinoma and suggested similar efficacy of perioperative FLOT in gastric or gastroesophageal junction location. There were no head-to-head comparisons between these two effective treatment options. Patients were treated based on the institutes’ or physicians’ choice/experience, either with CROSS or FLOT until now.

RENAISSANCE

Another very relevant clinical question is whether patients with gastroesophageal tumors at a limited/oligometastatic stage benefit from surgical resection of the tumor. The German RENAISSANCE trial sought to answer this question and first tried to establish a definition of oligometastatic disease []. In this study, a patient was regarded as oligometastatic if retroperitoneal lymph node (RPLN) metastases were present or if the patient had a maximum of one incurable organ site that was potentially resectable or locally controllable, with or without RPLN involvement. Furthermore, organs like the ovary or adrenal gland were allowed to have bilateral metastases. The number of metastases in the liver should not exceed five.

4 ]. Patients received four cycles of FLOT (plus trastuzumab or nivolumab based on the immunohistochemistry profile). Patients who were without progression after this phase were randomized either to continuation of FLOT or to radical complete surgical resection of the primary tumor and metastases, followed by the same treatment as in the preoperative phase. Of the 271 patients planned for the study, 176 could be enrolled. The primary endpoint was OS. The intention-to-treat population comprised 139 patients: 67 in the chemotherapy arm and 72 in the surgery arm. In all, 20% of patients had RPLN metastasis only, whereas 58% had organ metastasis and 22% had both. Surgery could be performed in 91% of patients, with an R0 rate of 82%. The primary endpoint of OS was not met [].

However, the results should be interpreted carefully, and many lessons extracted from the results should be noted. According to subgroup analysis, patients in the RPLN metastases-only group seemed to benefit most from the surgical approach (median OS [mOS], 30 vs. 17 months; 5‑year OS 38% vs. 19%; still having increased early mortality), while patients showing no response to initial preoperative chemotherapy (mOS, 13 vs. 22 months) or patients with peritoneal disease (mOS, 12 vs. 19 months) derived even a detrimental effect from surgery. Although randomized in the chemotherapy-alone arm, 21% of this group underwent surgical resection as an off-protocol procedure, underlining the fact and difficulty of conducting unblinded studies in this setting.

Despite being a negative trial, the RENAISSANCE trial informs further trials with several take-home messages: a more accurate criterion for oligometastatic disease should be established. Patients with peritoneal carcinomatosis seem not to benefit from surgical resection, so other local options should be evaluated for those patients. The duration of preoperative chemotherapy is also questionable; perhaps it was too short at 2 months. Another point is the potential influence of targeted or immunotherapy—whether this might achieve a higher outcome. Information on the targeted or immunotherapy was not provided within this congress report.