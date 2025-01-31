Skip to main content
memo - Magazine of European Medical Oncology

30.01.2025 | short review

Biomarkers and treatment updates in renal cell carcinoma

verfasst von: Jasmin Alija Spiegelberg

Erschienen in: memo - Magazine of European Medical Oncology

Summary

At this year’s ASCO Annual Meeting, researchers presented detailed findings concerning biomarkers and rare subtypes of renal cell carcinoma. Identifying a unique biomarker can be a challenging endeavor, but patients with metastatic RCC are living longer due to the availability of multiple therapeutic options.
Metadaten
Titel
Biomarkers and treatment updates in renal cell carcinoma
verfasst von
Jasmin Alija Spiegelberg
Publikationsdatum
30.01.2025
Verlag
Springer Vienna
Erschienen in
memo - Magazine of European Medical Oncology
Print ISSN: 1865-5041
Elektronische ISSN: 1865-5076
DOI
https://doi.org/10.1007/s12254-024-01021-4