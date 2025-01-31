Anzeige
30.01.2025 | short review
Biomarkers and treatment updates in renal cell carcinoma
Erschienen in: memo - Magazine of European Medical OncologyEinloggen, um Zugang zu erhalten
Summary
At this year’s ASCO Annual Meeting, researchers presented detailed findings concerning biomarkers and rare subtypes of renal cell carcinoma. Identifying a unique biomarker can be a challenging endeavor, but patients with metastatic RCC are living longer due to the availability of multiple therapeutic options.