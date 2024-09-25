Unclassifiable acute leukemia with blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm: deciding on the appropriate therapy

Summary

Introduction Blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm (BPDCN) is a rare, clinically aggressive tumor derived from the precursors of plasmacytoid dendritic cells (PDCs). The patient was diagnosed with BPDCN showing blast in peripheral blood smear, and the blast lineage could not be assigned using flow cytometry.

Case report We identified a 75-year-old male with BPDCN, who had a high number of blasts and significant reduction in white blood cell count. Due to the lack of a distinct lineage identified in the flow cytometry analysis, we first classified this acute leukemia as ’Acute leukemia, unclassifiable, with BPDCN’. Nevertheless, further genetic test results, such as next-generation sequencing (TET2 mutation) or chromosomal studies (complex karyotype), provide indications for the connections between myelodysplastic changes.