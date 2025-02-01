ASCO highlights: neoadjuvant immunotherapy in mismatch repair deficient colorectal cancer

Neoadjuvant immunotherapy in dMMR colorectal cancer resulted in high response rate. In an ongoing clinical trial with neoadjuvant immunotherapy with dostarlimab in dMMR locally advanced rectal cancer, all patient had a clinical complete response and radiochemotherapy and surgery could be avoided in all patients. None of the patients had a recurrence. Nevertheless, a longer follow-up is required to assess the local recurrence rate, development of distant metastases, and the impact of overall survival. The ongoing AZUR-1 trial, a multicenter, open-label phase II registrational clinical trial investigating the efficacy and safety of dostarlimab as monotherapy for treatment-naïve patients with dMMR locally advanced rectal cancer and aims to confirm the findings of the study led by Andrea Cercek []. In my opinion dostarlimab is a groundbreaking therapy and should be administered to all patients with dMMR locally advanced rectal cancer in the clinical setting. Dostarlimab, which is well tolerated, can spare chemotherapy, radiotherapy and surgery and another treatment is difficult to justify.

Whether neoadjuvant immunotherapy in dMMR colon cancer is as clinically meaningful as in rectal cancer is not yet clear. It is important to recognize that surgical resection alone is curative in the majority of stage II dMMR colon cancers and adjuvant therapy applies predominantly to stage III disease. Moreover, staging of dMMR localized colon cancer is specially challenging because microsatellite instability is often associated with falsely positive enlarged lymph nodes owing to immune infiltration. Thus, a substantial proportion of patients with dMMR colon cancer would not need any treatment beyond surgical resection. In contrast to rectal resection, surgery of colon cancer is much less complicated without long-term consequences—raising the question whether avoidance of surgery is a goal in all localized colon cancer patients. For some patients with a higher morbidity risk with surgery due to comorbidities, a nonoperative management in patients with a clinical complete response after neoadjuvant immunotherapy would be a reasonable goal. Another goal of neoadjuvant immunotherapy could be the possibility to avoid adjuvant chemotherapy in dMMR colon cancer, which is less effective as in pMMR colon cancer. But so far, we have no direct comparison between neoadjuvant immunotherapy and adjuvant chemotherapy. However, immunotherapy is generally well tolerated, but can lead to long-term side effects such as endocrinological dysfunction. Furthermore, we have no data whether neoadjuvant immunotherapy prolongs DFS or overall survival (OS). Despite the high pathological response rate with a few cycles of neoadjuvant immunotherapy, we need long-term outcomes to evaluate the impact of DFS and OS []. In my opinion the high proportion of patients with a pathological response observed after immunotherapy, together with the safety profile, may provide sufficient justification to provide immunotherapy to radiographically high-risk disease (e.g., T4-tumors) in the clinical setting.